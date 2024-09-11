Save $250 on Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air today, models with 16GB RAM start at $1,349

While all eyes are on the more mobile and wearable gear Apple debuted at yesterday’s Glowtime event – the new Apple Watch Series 10, black Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, and more all now available for pre-order, the deals on the latest M3 MacBook Air are continuing today. We are still tracking one of the lowest prices ever on a 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM, but today we spotted some deals for folks looking to land some extra real-state with the 15-inch variant. Amazon has now brought back its $250 price drop on the 16GB/512GB model at $1,449 shipped to match the lowest we have tracked. But we do have another option to land a 15-incher with 16GB RAM for even less below.

If you can make do with the lowest storage tier Apple offers, over at B&H you’ll find the 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD marked down to $1,349 shipped. This might only be $150 off the regular $1,499 price tag, but it is also the lowest point of entry we can find on the 16GB models.

More and more folks tend to lean towards the upgraded RAM options over the internal storage, relying on the external storage they already have to bring costs down on a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. But with today’s deal you can take your pick of what suits your needs best.

While we are expecting the new MacBook Pro lineup, complete with the new M4 chip, to land in roughly a month’s time now, the same can’t be said for the MacBook Air with much confidence. It is far more likely, almost assumed, the refreshed Airs won’t hit until early/mid 2025 at this point. That means today’s deal leave you with a relatively new Apple laptop at a serious discount, and one that will have you covered well after the new models debut anyway.

But again, if you’re more focused on the new Glowtime gear that debuted yesterday, all of it is now up for pre-order right here and you’ll find everything you need to know about everything over at 9to5Mac. Here are some highlights to get you started:

M3 MacBook Air features:

With a powerful 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, the blazing-fast MacBook Air with M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall. Lightweight and under half an inch thin, so you can take MacBook Air anywhere you go. Amazing, all-day battery life so you can leave the power adapter at home. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!