AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10/Ultra 2 black pre-orders now live at Amazon and Best Buy

Apple’s 2024 Glowtime event ushered in a series of new hardware from the new iPhone 16 with the Camera Control button to the AirPods 4, both with and without noise cancellation, right through to the stealthy new black Apple Watch Ultra 2. And all of it is now available for pre-order. While you can, obviously, get it all straight from Apple with the usual trade-in action at the ready, folks with Amazon and Best Buy credit in the holster, or perhaps some gift card money from all of the notable promotional deals and bundles we have been featuring over the last few months, can also now leverage it to score lower prices on pre-orders there. The AirPods 4, the updated AirPods Max, and the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black are ready to go there as well.

Apple AirPods 4 pre-order

Apple’s AirPods 4 have been re-designed for “exceptional all-day comfort and greater stability” with shorter stems and onboard quick-press controls for both music and calls. The Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking is in place here alongside Voice Isolation, Siri control, and the ability to respond to Siri just buy nodding your head – they are more like the AirPods Pro 2 than ever.

Get more details on AirPods 4 at 9to5Mac.

AirPods Max USB-C pre-order

The refreshed AirPods Max now, finally, feature a USB-C connection for charging – we just need Apple to do this with the rest of its accessories – and a fresh set of new colorways in the form of Midnight, Blue, Orange, Purple, and Starlight. A collection, for the most part, that perfectly matches its Air lineups, both MacBook and iPad.

Apple AirPods Max USB-C $549 | Amazon and Best Buy

Get more details on AirPods Max USB-C at 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 black pre-order

We didn’t get the complete next-generation Apple Watch Ultra 3, at least, I was hoping for. But the sweet new black colorway with the almost satin like finish is a very much welcomed addition to the lineup of you ask me, not to mention the refreshed band designs, like the Dark Green Alpine, Black Trail, and Black Titanium Milanese Loop.

Get more details on Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black at 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch Series 10 pre-order

Apple Watch Series 10 was perhaps one of the most significant updates out side of the iPhone we saw at yesterday’s Glowtime event. The new, bigger display with 30% more screen area joined a much thinner case – every mm counts in the timepiece game folks – and you can now score it in the Jet Black polished treatment and I’m all the way here for it.

Get more details on Apple Watch Series 10 at 9to5Mac.

You will also find the iPhone 16 up for pre-order at Best Buy, but not until later in the week (Friday). But if you already know you’re going to be picking one up, be sure to scope out some of the new highlight cases and accessories that are now live (including some exclusive pre-order deals we have secured for 9to5 readers – more are on the way too):

