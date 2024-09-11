Apple Watch Series 10 is here, but Series 9 steel cell models are now up to $150 off

The Apple Watch Series 10 is here and we just featured Best Buy’s elevated trade-in values that can net you one as low as $99, but if you’re looking for a deal on a high-end model, today’s Series 9 offer is where it’s at. Amazon is now offering the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell model with the premium silver stainless steel case and a Storm Blue Sport Band down at $633.99 shipped. That’s $115 off the regular $749 price tag – the same price you’ll pay for the Series 10 equivalent without the trade-in action. On top of that, and taking it up another notch, Amazon is also offering the same model with the Graphite stainless steel case and a matching Graphite Milanese Loop down at $649 shipped. That’s $150 off the regular $799 price tag.

There’s no denying how alluring the latest and greatest from Apple can be, especially when we are talking about its brand new Series 10 wearable, but it’s also hard to deny the prices we are seeing on the still more than capable Series 9 today. It could be something approaching a year from now before we see straight up cash deals on the titanium Series 10 models.

Now if you’re not interested in the more premium Series 9 models, despite the up to $150 price drops, we get it. That shiny new Jet Black Series 10 is calling and we have already detailed how to score a seriously major deal on one. Even if you don’t have a Series 9 to trade in against it, the elevated Best Buy trade-in values will apply to older models and devices from other brands as well, so it’s worth a shot regardless. All of the details you need on how to make that happen are waiting right here.

But let’s face it, the Series 9 is still a solid wearable and will be for at least a couple more years. I know folks still rocking a Series 7 and they love it. At a glance, most colors look the same on the Series 10, just about all reports suggest much of the same functionality will land on Series 9, including the Tides app, and you’re getting the far more durable steel case today at up to $150 off.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell Steel features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance. An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone nearby. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t yet have their own iPhone, so everyone can stay connected, active, healthy, and safe.

