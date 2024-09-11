Belkin’s orange and earthy-beige 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pads back at $60 lows today

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBelkin
Reg. $80 $60
Belkin 15W BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Today we are tracking some of the best prices on the newer vibrant orange and Sand colorways of the Belkin 15W BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad have far fewer discounts. Regularly $80, Amazon is now offering both options down at $59.99 shipped to yield the lowest prices we can find. We have seen both colorways drop to $60 once before today since releasing back at the top of year, but today’s deal delivers a match for the best we have tracked on these two models and comes within a couple bucks of the all-time low on the white variant. 

As I have said in the past, some folks just prefer the upright MagSafe charging stand setup – it offers a heads-up view, is great for video chatting, and perhaps makes more sense on the desktop. But for me, the flat models are more suited to just about everywhere else in the house, except perhaps the nightstand, but even there the upright models can really ruin the decor vibes if you ask me. 

The model we are featuring here today delivers on the 2-in-1 setup with onboard 15W MagSafe charging on the iPhone charging pad and a 5W Qi pad on the other side for AirPods and the like. Made of 72% post-consumer recycled content with a 2-year warranty, it also ships 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable as well. 

While iPhone 16 can handle 25W charging by way of Apple’s new MagSafe charger, this model and those like it will deliver the max speed an iPhone 12 through series 15 device can handle at 15W. 

Belkin 15W BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad features:

Get up to 33% faster charging for the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series up to 15W with MagSafe — even with the case on. Plus, the 5W Qi pad lets you charge AirPods or another device at the same time.  A slim, lightweight design with included 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable makes this the perfect charger for your travels. Slipping easily into your bag or carry-on, the USB-C charger can plug directly into your MacBook or other charging station.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Belkin

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Belkin’s new BoostCharge MagSafe power bank deliv...
New Spigen OneTap Pro 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand...
Start your e-bike journey with Hoverfly’s white H...
Anker’s popular PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power...
J.Crew Factory Denim Sale offers all styles for $50 + a...
Save money and fix it yourself with this 58-in-1 electr...
Harber London’s beautiful full-grain leather slee...
Prime members can snag VOLTME’s 100W GaN III USB-...
Load more...
Show More Comments