Belkin’s orange and earthy-beige 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pads back at $60 lows today

Today we are tracking some of the best prices on the newer vibrant orange and Sand colorways of the Belkin 15W BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad have far fewer discounts. Regularly $80, Amazon is now offering both options down at $59.99 shipped to yield the lowest prices we can find. We have seen both colorways drop to $60 once before today since releasing back at the top of year, but today’s deal delivers a match for the best we have tracked on these two models and comes within a couple bucks of the all-time low on the white variant.

As I have said in the past, some folks just prefer the upright MagSafe charging stand setup – it offers a heads-up view, is great for video chatting, and perhaps makes more sense on the desktop. But for me, the flat models are more suited to just about everywhere else in the house, except perhaps the nightstand, but even there the upright models can really ruin the decor vibes if you ask me.

The model we are featuring here today delivers on the 2-in-1 setup with onboard 15W MagSafe charging on the iPhone charging pad and a 5W Qi pad on the other side for AirPods and the like. Made of 72% post-consumer recycled content with a 2-year warranty, it also ships 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable as well.

While iPhone 16 can handle 25W charging by way of Apple’s new MagSafe charger, this model and those like it will deliver the max speed an iPhone 12 through series 15 device can handle at 15W.

Belkin 15W BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad features:

Get up to 33% faster charging for the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series up to 15W with MagSafe — even with the case on. Plus, the 5W Qi pad lets you charge AirPods or another device at the same time. A slim, lightweight design with included 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable makes this the perfect charger for your travels. Slipping easily into your bag or carry-on, the USB-C charger can plug directly into your MacBook or other charging station.

