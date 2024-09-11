Peak Design’s waterproof fabric iPhone 16 cases join all-new Clarion leather models

We cover the new Peak Design iPhone cases every year for a couple reasons. The first of which is the somewhat unique nylon canvas fabric shell, and the second, the brand’s proprietary SlimLink locking system. You’ll find more details on both down below, alongside the rest of the highlight features on the Peak Design Everyday case for all four iPhone 16 models that are now available for purchase in all of the new colors the brand introduced last year. But it is, for the first time ever also introducing three new Clarion vegan leather designs too. Check it out after the jump.

New Design iPhone 16 cases – Versa Shell canvas or Clarino leather

The new Peak Design iPhone 16 cases, before we jump into the new animal-friendly leather models, feature the same Versa Shell nylon canvas fabric we have come to appreciate over the years. It is waterproof, feels almost like a vintage book cover, and stands out from the sea of plastic and silicone options you find out there.

The fabric models come in two flavors, the standard clean back and the one with the pop-out finger loop that is held flush to the case magnetically in between uses. Both models feature a 2.4mm profile, a rubberized full-surround shock-absorbing bumper, machine anodized aluminum button covers, and compatibility with MagSafe accessories and chargers.

Features at a glance:

Fabric Cases: Alongside the classic Charcoal, these cases will now be available in Eclipse and an updated Sage colorline, all crafted from Peak’s weatherproof Versa Shell recycled nylon fabric.

Clarino Vegan Leather Cases: For the first time, the Everyday Case will offer Clarino Vegan Leather in Tan, Bone, and Black. This new material, made from post-industrial waste, delivers exceptional durability while aligning with Peak Design’s commitment to sustainability.

Two new colors for Mobile Wallets: This launch will include an Eclipse and an updated Sage colorway. These wallets are made from the same weatherproof Versa Shell™ fabric to match the corresponding phone cases.

Available Models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

They both also land with the brand’s SlimLink system – that square on the back of the device links up with the host of mounts, tripods, motorcycle accessories, and more the brand offers to double down on the magnetic connection with a hardcore physical hook-up. In my testing on previous-generation models, it is particularly rugged and secure.

All of these features, outside of the fabric wrap, carry over to the three new colorways that are made from Clarino Vegan Leather. Clarino is another third-party brand Peak Design is sourcing its leather from on the bread new to iPhone 16 cases. It describes its leather as “a man-made leather with the structure and functionality of natural leather through the application of chemical technology. It is light, tough, flexible and water resistant.” Peak said it is engineered “from post-industrial waste material” and delivers on a soft but textured vibe – it looks a lot like full-grain leather to me.

The new Peak Design Everyday Case in the fabric treatment is now available for purchase at $49.59 and the new Clarino leather model retail for $59.95.

