Save $90 while gaining 17 feet with Rexing’s J1772 extension EV charging cable at $110 for the rest of the day

Looking through its Deals of the Day, you’ll notice Best Buy has marked down the Rexing J1772 Extension EV Charging Cable to $109.99 shipped. We usually see its price tag unmoved at $200 most of the time, with only two previous discounts in 2024 showing up in the form of these one-day sales – one to the second-lowest $110 rate in May and an earlier drop to the $100 low in January. This handy extension cord goes right along with your existing EV charging setup to provide an increased reach of 17 feet. It arrives compatible with level 1 and level 2 chargers that feature a J1772 connector, supporting up to 40A charging speeds. Outdoor use is no concern here either as it’s been given a high-strength ABS plastic design that boasts an IP66 waterproof rating to tackle the job at hand no matter the adversity from nature. Head below for more.

While you’re home setup may be taken care of now with the extended reach, have you considered grabbing a portable EV charger for those sudden needs while away from home? Well, Amazon currently has the VEVOR 40A Level 2 Portable EV Charger with a NEMA 14-50 plug marked down to $160 from $200. Compatible with vehicles and plug-in hybrids that comply with the J1772 standard, you’ll just need the appropriate outlet to get started here. It provides remote monitoring and controls that you can access via your personal device, including scheduling charge times any hour of the day for up to 12 hours at a time.

Rexing J1772 Extension EV Charging Cable features:

Extend Your Charging ReachThe Rexing J1772 Extension Cable is the perfect accessory for increasing the reach of your EV charging. Compatible with Level 1 and 2 chargers with J1772 connectors, this extension cord offers greater flexibility for your charging needs.

40 Amp With 17FtThis extension cord supports up to 40 amp charging and comes with a heavy-duty 17ft outdoor cable, allowing you to charge your EV even from a distance.

Durable And WaterproofMade of high-strength ABS plastic, this extension cord is stronger and more durable for long-term use. It also has an IP66 waterproof rating, allowing you to use it anytime and anywhere, even in wet weather conditions.

Improved Charging Performance:The inlet of the Rexing J1772 Extension Cable is silver-plated, providing superior conductivity and preventing overheating, ensuring safe and reliable charging for your electric vehicle.

SupportAll Rexing products comes with an 18 month warranty. We stand behind the quality of our products, and this extension cord is no exception.

