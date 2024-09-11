Upgrade to a universally-compatible Tesla level 2 EV charger with rare discount to new $575 low

You can find a rare price cut on Amazon for Tesla’s Universal Wall Connector that is now at $575 shipped. Originally priced at $620, we saw it permanently fall from its MSRP to $580 back in May, which beat out last year’s Black Friday and Christmas sales prices that only saw short-lived discounts to $595. While today’s price is only a slight shaving of $5 off the recent rate, it’s still a rare sight and chance to take advantage of – especially with Tesla products – and lands costs down at a new all-time low price.

With this official EV charger, you’ll add a customizable output of up to 48A charging speeds to your home, which you can alter while installing it indoors or outdoors to complete your EV setup. There is a cheaper, standard model that sits at $450 most days, though it only supports Tesla vehicles and doesn’t provide the universal compatibility via the J1772 adapter that this more advanced version does. When set to its maximum amperage, you’ll be benefitting from upward of 44 miles of travel for every hour that your EV is plugged in. The charger even keeps itself updated with the latest firmware for sustained efficiency as long as it is connected to a local Wi-Fi network or through the Tesla app.

Be sure to browse through our Green Deals hub for more EV chargers and accessories, like the one-day discount that we spotted over at Best Buy on the Rexing J1772 Extension EV Charging Cable that will be ending tomorrow, September 12. In the same post, you’ll also find a portable EV charger option for your J1772-compatible EV that isn’t tied to a 24-hour timer.

Tesla Universal Wall Connector features:

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Seamlessly transitions between NACS and J1772 connectors, accommodating all major North American EVs including Tesla Vehicles

CHARGING SPEED: Up to 44 miles of range per hour of charge, with up to 11.5 kW / 48 amp output, depending on Tesla model and breaker size.

CONVENIENCE: Indoor or outdoor installation (by your own electrician or one of the 1,400+ Tesla Certified Electricians) with variable amperage that allows max output to be customized to an existing power supply and supports any output up to 48A. Possible max output configurations include: 48A, 40A, 32A, 24A, 16A, 12A.

CONNECTIVITY: Connecting the Wall Connector to a local Wi-Fi network enables over-the-air firmware updates for continual product improvements and remote access control via the app.

POWER-SHARE: Power-share is ideal for locations that need to charge more than one Tesla at the same time. This functionality allows up to six Wall Connectors to be linked for efficient power management.

