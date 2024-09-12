Finally build your gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 7 5800X at $189 + FREE 32GB Corsair Vengeance RAM

We are now tracking a deal on Newegg that gets you AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X CPU for $189 shipped. This particular processor with a $449 price tag has been fetching close to $200 in recent months. Today’s deal knocks it $11 below its usual going rate, landing at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it this year. What’s also great about today’s offer is that you get free CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 3200 memory sticks worth $60 with the processor. You’re essentially looking at $510 worth of gear at just $189. The same processor is currently fetching a lower $170 price on Amazon, but then you’ll have to give up on the memory. That’s really good RAM you’re getting for free here, and 32GB is enough for most users. Head below for more details.

It is true that AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X is a few years old at this point, but it still holds up well and delivers reliable performance for both gaming and productivity tasks. I still have this particular CPU running one of my secondary PCs and it has been serving well for years now with no signs of slowing down. It’s an octa-core CPU with a base clock of 3.8GHz. It’s even unlocked for overclocking meaning you can easily boost the speeds up to 4.7 GHz or more for improved performance with the right cooler. CORSAIR’s 32GB DDR4 memory kit is also great considering you don’t have to pay anything for it with this CPU today. It’s a reliable kit that’ll pair nicely with the processor to handle most workloads with ease.

With the processor and RAM out of the way for less, you can easily use the extra cash to splurge on a good GPU, PC case, and more. We’ve been tracking some deals on PC components and other gear lately, so be sure to stay locked into our PC gaming deals hub to be among the first to snag the deals when they go live.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor features:

AMD’s 8 core processor for mainstream desktop, with 16 processing threads. OS Support-Windows 10 64-Bit Edition

Can deliver elite 100-plus FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

Cooler not included, high-performance cooler recommended

4.7 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 36 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

For the advanced Socket AM4 platform, can support PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 motherboards

System Memory Specification: Up to 3200MHz

