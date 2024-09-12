Anker’s regularly $55 7-in-2 USB-C hub with 4K HDMI out is down to just $27 today (51% off)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 7-in-2 USB-C hub for $26.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at a solid $28 discount, meaning you’re saving more money than what you’d pay for it today. With 51% in savings, this Anker USB-C hub brings seven ports to your MacBook, complete with a sleek aluminum finish. It’s down to one of the lowest prices we can find, so head below for more details.

This particular 7-in-2 USB-C hub takes up two USB-C ports on your MacBook and expands it to a pair of USB-C slots with 100W power delivery passthrough, along with dual USB-A and SD card readers. Additionally, it also gets you an HDMI port with 4K@60Hz HDMI output which you can pair with an external display for an upgraded workstation setup. Notably, this USB-C hub also has an aluminum shell, so it matches the overall premium feel of your MacBook, pairing nicely with the rest of your Apple setup.

Folks looking for a relatively bigger docking station with more ports can also consider Anker’s new Prime Docking Station at $212.50. It offers dual 4K HDMI outputs with a display and a bunch of other USB-C ports and is down from its usual price of $250.

Anker 7-in-2 USB-C hub features:

Massive Expansion: Expand your MacBook’s 2 USB-C ports into 1 multi-function USB-C port, 1 USB-C data port, 2 USB-A ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot—all from one ultra-compact hub.

High-Speed, High-Def: A multi-function USB-C port supports huge charging power up to 100W, data transfer up to an astounding 40 Gb/s, and media display at resolutions up to 5K.

Multi-Monitor Display: The HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz while the multi-function port supports 5K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays. Note: M1 and M2 MacBooks do not support dual external display.

