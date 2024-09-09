Anker’s latest 14-in-1 160W Prime Docking Station with dual 4K HDMI just hit new $212.50 low

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 14-in-1 160W USB-C Prime Docking Station for $212.50 shipped. This is a brand-new docking station that hit the scene last month carrying a $250 price tag. Today’s 15% discount lands as the second deal we have tracked for it, and it shaves $37.50 off its listed price. This docking station is now $12.50 below our previous mention from last month, fetching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Head below for more details.

This new docking station belongs to the new crop of charging stations and power banks in Anker’s new Prime lineup. It sports a display to give you the real-time status of devices connected to it, so you can see things like the total wattage being pulled along with other info such as the transfer speed, overheat alerts, and more. It’s a 14-port docking station that include two PowerIQ 3.0 100W USB-C ports and one 12W USB-A port for charging with a max output of 160W. The remaining 11 ports are for data transfers, including two USB-C and one USB-A port with a transfer rate of 10Gb/s, and three USB-A ports with 480Mb/s. The Anker Prime Docking Station also gives you two HDMI 2.0 with 4K 60fps output alongside a gigabit ethernet port, an audio jack, and a USB-C upstream port.

If a 14-port docking station sounds like an overkill, then you can also consider Anker’s 7-in-1 100W USB-C hub at $30. It also packs two HDMI ports and is down from its usual price of $40.

Anker 14-port Prime Docking Station features:

14-in-1 Connectivity: Bring together all your devices with a 14-in-1 solution, perfect for charging, transferring data quickly, and managing dual displays.

Ultra-Fast Docking Station: Deliver a powerful charge with 160W of total output, capable of charging up to four devices simultaneously through three USB-C ports at 100W max each and one USB-A port at 12W max.

Master Your Data Flow with 11 Ports: Efficiently manage data across multiple devices with versatile ports offering speeds up to 10Gbps, complemented by dual 4K display and audio options.

Smart Display: Receive immediate visual feedback on power levels, connection statuses, and important alerts, keeping your devices in prime condition.

