Boost hot water needs with EcoSmart’s ECO MINI 120V electric under-sink heaters from $151 (2024 low)

With the colder months fast approaching, some homes may require some additional help when it comes to hot water needs, with Amazon offering the EcoSmart ECO MINI 1 1.5-Gallon 120V Electric Mini Tank Water Heater for $150.94 shipped. Normally priced at $200, Amazon has mostly seen it keep between $171 and $178, not seeing it drop once under $169 since the summer of last year. Today though, you’re getting the chance to score it for your home with a 25% markdown that gives you a solid $49 shaved off the price tag and landing it down among its lowest prices – $16 above the all-time low from 2020.

This 12A under-sink mini-tank water heater arrives to save you more on your water costs by throwing out the wait time for hot water to reach your faucet. Designed for a single point-of-use, it taps directly into the water line at your sink without the need to recirculate lines and/or pumps, with a 1.5-gallon tank that will be able to supply immediate hot water for a short time until your regular heater can take over. It can also double as a booster to be installed in-line with your larger hot water source if you need more volume. Its lightweight and compact body allows for easy placement, with the unit only needing to be plugged into a 120V outlet to run.

You’ll also find its larger sizes seeing discounts too, with the 2.5-gallon model down at $169 and its 4-gallon model down at $179, while the 6-gallon model is sitting at $230. Aside from their tank’s volume sizes, these units function with the same designs as the above mode, requiring a 120V outlet to be plugged into.

Head over to our Green Deals hub for more ways to electrify your life with reliable eco-friendly tech, including for your outdoor garden and lawncare jobs, commuting needs, backup power solutions, and more.

EcoSmart ECO MINI 1 120V Electric Mini Tank Water Heater:

Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display

ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient

Manufactured in United States

Stores up to 1.5 Gallons of Water to supply hot water

Easy installation – appliance line cord included

For Buffer and Point of Use applications

Plugs into 120V outlet

Pressure Relief Valve Included

12 A

