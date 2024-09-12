Bring life back to your carpets with Bissell’s SpotClean Pet Pro portable cleaner at $125 (Reg. $175)

Pet owners rejoice! Amazon is offering a big discount on the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner for $124.99 shipped. Normally fetching $175 most days, we’ve mainly been seeing this model keep above $130 in 2024, with the last four months having been spent keeping to its full price. Today, we’re finally getting a break from the stagnated prices with a 29% markdown that shaves $50 off the price tag and drops it down to the third-lowest price we have tracked – $26 above the all-time low we last saw during 2023’s Black Friday sales.

Tailored to tackle messes caused by your pets, this compact and portable 5.7A device will save the day by cleaning out spots and stains in order to bring refreshed life back to your carpets and upholstery (including car seats too). I recently got a new kitten who doesn’t quite seem to have full litter box comprehension, and I know my floors would thank me if they could for having one of these in the closet ready to go at any moment’s notice. Equipped with a 96-ounce tank, it comes with a stain trapper tool to flush out soiled areas, as well as a more heavy-duty 3-inch tough stain tool and even two 8-ounce trial-size bottles of Bissell’s Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator formula. Your purchase will also be making a difference to an animal in need, as Bissell commits a portion of every sale towards its Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

If you’re more looking for a general all-purpose stain and spot remover, Bissell’s best-selling Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable is back down at $100. Equipped with a 48-ounce tank, you’ll get the same general features with this model along with an alternate trial-size bottle of Spot and Stain remover, a 3-inch tough stain tool, a spraying crevice tool, and a HydroRinse hose tool that can be used to rinse out your device’s hose after each use. You can also browse Bissell’s entire lineup of cleaners at its Amazon storefront here.

Head to our home goods hub for more handy cleaning tools for around your home, or, if you’re looking for an affordable autonomous solution to your cleaning needs, check out Roborock’s Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop that comes with a self-empty station that can hold up to 7 weeks of collected debris before needing to be emptied.

BISSELL SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner features:

Every Bissell purchase helps save pets. Bissell proudly supports Bissell pet foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets..Power Rating 5.7 Amps

Our most powerful portable spot and stain cleaner for carpets, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more.

Combines superior suction, scrubbing action and professional cleaning solution to remove stubborn pet stains, embedded dirt and more.

Provides a deep clean that leaves you with professional-style results.

Permanently removes tough pet stains with the power of OXY.

Includes a stain trapper tool to catch the dirtiest pet messes. Also comes with a 3″ tough stain tool and two trial-size pet pro oxy urine eliminator formulas.

