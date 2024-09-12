Greenworks’ Pro-tier 3,000 PSI electric pressure washer combo kit is back to $349 for today only (Save $330)

For the next 24 hours, courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $349 shipped. Regularly costing you $679 most days, it has spent most of 2024 at its MSRP, with less frequent discounts than its tool-only package. We saw it drop to its $310 low back at the start of the year, but sadly haven’t seen the same discount again since. Today though, you’re looking at the second-best rate we have tracked, which hasn’t come around much, cutting $330 off the price tag and giving you a great opportunity to upgrade to one of Greenworks’ more powerful models at a nearly 50% markdown.

Arriving with a heavy-duty frame, this pressure washer’s 14A TruBrushless motor delivers grime-busting power up to 3,000 PSI and up to a 2.0 GPM flow rate. There’s a one-gallon detergent tank nestled into the frame too, letting you tackle stubborn muck with an even more thorough cleaning – plus, it has the brand’s Total Stop System that saves you energy and money by shutting off the pump when the trigger has been disengaged. The tool alongside this bundle package gives you plenty of accessories for added versatility – starting with the non-marring hose from which you’ll get 25 feet of length and five varying nozzles conveniently stored away in its onboard space. With the bundle, you’ll add a short gun kit, microfiber mitts, and a 15-inch surface cleaner to the arsenal too.

Head over to our Green Deals hub to check out more electric tools that you can bring home to your tool shed, with other eco-friendly options for commuting, portable backup power, indoor chores, and much more. You’ll also find more standard cleaning gear along with cooking gear, kitchenware, and more all collected together in our home goods hub.

Greenworks 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Power/PressureAC power delivers up to 3,000 PSI at 2.0 max GPM; 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI, waterproof plug for use with typical outdoor outlets

MotorPowerful 14-amp TRUBRUSHLESS motor with axial cam pump provides best-in-class power and efficiency; digitally controlled auto-adapting technology for maximum cleaning power with any nozzle

TechnologyIntelligent PCBA maximizes cleaning power by adjusting motor speeds to auto-adapt for more pressure and water flow

StartingHassle-free, push-button start powers up instantly

ProductivityFeatures a thermal relief valve that purges hot water from the pump to cool it down during constant use

FrameRugged steel frame with wheelbarrow design for durability and long life

Wheels10” never-flat wheels designed for ultimate maneuverability

PWMA CertifiedCertified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers’ Association (PWMA) for guaranteed trusted performance

StorageVertical storage takes up 50% less space in the garage or shed

AccessoriesOn-board accessory storage for nozzles, high-pressure hose, and metal spray gun

