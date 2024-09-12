HP’s Smart-Tank 6001 wireless cartridge-free all-in-one printer with two years of ink returns to $220 low (Reg. $345)

Amazon is offering the HP Smart -Tank 6001 Wireless Cartridge-Free all-in-one printer for $219.99 shipped. Down from its usual $345 price tag, it’s only seen five previous discounts over 2024 so far, with most only dropping costs to $240, while July’s Prime Day event saw the first drop to $220. Today, this all-time low price returns with a 36% markdown that cuts $125 off the tag and offers up the best opportunity to upgrade your office space at an affordable rate.

Whether it is forms, reports, brochures, or presentations, this HP all-in-one printer delivers professional-quality documents in both black and white or color. It can produce documents at a rate of 12 pages per minute when in black and white, or you can produce seven color pages every minute – either manually through its onboard controls or through the HP Smart app. The standout feature here is the cartridge-free design, which arrives fully stocked with “up to two years of ink” for “up to 8,000 color or 6,000 black pages right out of the box.”

You’ll find more upgrades for your home office collected in our home goods hub, as well as devices to add to your kitchen, tool shed, and more. Speaking of kitchen upgrades – there’s also the first chance to save on Govee’s newest 1.7L Smart Electric Kettle Pro that comes with an infuser, a perfect appliance to prepare your morning tea or coffee before you’ve even climbed drearily out of bed to start the day.

HP Smart -Tank 6001 Wireless Cartridge-Free all-in-one Printer:

BEST FOR FAMILIES – Print a variety of color documents in high volumes using this HP Smart Tank; a high-quality wireless printer for home use. Also serves as an excellent photo printer.

KEY FEATURES – Double sided printer to print, copy and scan. Get borderless prints with this mobile and wireless home printer. This HP tank printer scanner prints up to 12 ppm black and 7 ppm color.

FULLY LOADED WITH SAVINGS – This HP Wireless Printer Scanner Copier All in One is perfect for low-cost, high-volume printing—up to 2 years of Ink included; get up to 8,000 color or 6,000 black pages right out of the box.

EXCEPTIONAL HP QUALITY – HP wireless printers for home use provide outstanding color graphics, photos and crisp text for all your prints. Easy to use and ideal as a home office printer.

HP SMART APP – Print, scan and copy with your HP printer from your phone using your whenever, wherever. HP Smart App Includes 1 year of additional advanced features for your All-in-One printer

