First chance to save on Govee’s new 1.7L smart electric kettle with infuser at $58 (Reg. $90)

Through its official Amazon storefront, Govee is giving us the first-ever discount on its newest 1.7L Smart Electric Kettle Pro at $58.49 shipped, after clipping the on-page 35% off coupon. Released only a few weeks ago, this is the first chance we’ve seen to get cash savings on this newly updated and upgraded smart electric Kettle that is regularly priced at $90. It’s a great chance to update your kitchen’s countertops with some smart tech all while reaping a solid $32 markdown off its usual going rate too.

Bring more intelligent functionality into your kitchen or office space with this new 1.7L electric smart kettle that boasts the usual array of app-centered smart controls, while also offering hands-free voice controls through Alexa or Google Assistant. There’s even newly added IFTTT support that helps further integrate it along with other apps and services in your home for more streamlined functionality across the board. Getting into its actual performance, aside from the adjustable temperature, four preset temperatures have been added in for drink preparations, namely tea and coffee, ranging from 180 degrees to 212 degrees – plus, there’s an included versatile infuser too.

The 1.7L capacity, when full, can be heated in a matter of minutes, with the kettle itself insulated in order to retain heat for up to two hours (with this timeframe also being adjustable through the app). There’s a sleek LED display located on its 1500W base and even a 24-hour timer that you can use to schedule morning brews ahead of you getting out of bed (also controllable via the app). One noticeable difference I personally love about this model is the switch to a fully transparent wrap-around glass design that allows you to actually see everything going on inside.

Head over to our home goods hub to check out more kitchen upgrades, as well as other handy devices for around the house. You can also find more devices to add smart functionality in our smart home hub or to bring some eco-conscious tech into the home check out our Green Deals hub, with larger appliances like GE’s popular Electric 2-in-1 Washer and Dryer with Ventless Heat Pump currently $1,150 off at one of the best prices we have seen.

Govee 2024 1.7L Smart Electric Kettle features:

Smart Control: Connect your electric kettle to the app to schedule and adjust the temperature anytime. When boiled you will receive a notification. You can also voice control the electric tea kettle via Alexa & Google Assistant for added convenience.

Versatile Infuser: The tiny hole of the infuser prevents leaf spill out. Brew loose tea leaves or tea bags with the infuser. Use it to heat water, make a coffee, or prepare food without the infuser.

Customized Brewing Program: 4 preset temperature from 180 °F to 212 °F for green tea, oolong tea, coffee and black tea. Temperature accuracy of 1°F makes this product ideal for beginners and professionals.

Digital Screen Display: The base has an LED screen to view target and real-time temperatures. 1500 W power heats 1.7 L water in 8 minutes and insulates for up to 2 hours. Convenient app control to adjust insulation time.

Prioritizes Safety: Made of BPA-free food-grade 304 stainless steel for safety and durability. Auto shut-off and boil-dry protection. To prevent scaling and corrosion, wash regularly and empty after each use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!