Make commutes and road trips more enjoyable with this iPad-ready backseat car mount at $15 (Save 36%)

It doesn’t matter if you have a long road trip coming up or just want a way to keep backseat riders happy during a daily commute, an iPad mount is a great way to help pass the time. Thankfully, a new deal from the official LISEN storefront over at Amazon now has the brand’s Extendable 11-inch iPad Backseat Car Mount for $15.19 Prime shipped. Just be sure to clip the on-page 5% off coupon to lock in the full savings. Without Prime, you’ll want to check out with $35 or more in your cart to avoid shipping fees. Over the last few months, this mount has spent most of its time priced at $24. Today’s deal works out to more than 36% lower and narrowly beats the previous all-time low to deliver the best price yet. Continue reading for more details.

Make it a cinch for backseat riders to catch up on their favorite movies, shows, YouTube, and more with this iPad-ready car mount from LISEN. It’s ready to accomodate every modern iPad model up to 11 inches in size. It works with Android tablets and smartphones, too. No tools are needed for installation and it wields an extendable arm that reaches over 16 inches to help center the device between seats or bring it closer to backseat viewers.

Still need a tablet to go with this mount? Well, it’s hard to go wrong with Apple’s current-generation iPad 10 at $299. But if you want something that costs even less, be sure to scope out Samsung’s A9 tablet priced at $170 or less.

LISEN Extendable 11-inch iPad Backseat Car Mount features:

Normally it only takes 3s to install the ipad holder for car to the backseat and 2s to put your tablet in, no tools are needed. The 360 degree rotating ball allows you to find the best view angle so kids don’t have to look down the whole time, avoid neck pain

The universal iPad car mount headrest tablet mount is suitable for 4.7 – 11″ devices, such as 2022/ 2021 iPad Pro 11, 2022 iPad 10.9/ iPad 10th Generation, iPad Air 5/ 4, iPad Pro 10.5/ 9.7, iPad Mini 6/ 5, Galaxy Tab S8/ S7, Kindle, Fire HD, iPhone 15 Pro Max, 14, 13, 12, 11, Xs, other smartphones and tablets. The max thickness the clamp can fit is 0.67″ ( 17mm). 4.7 – 11″ refers to the diagonal length of the tablet screen, and the suitable width of the screen is 5.5 –

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!