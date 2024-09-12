Strap the OnePlus Watch 2 on your wrist at $230 with FREE extra strap or charger ($340 value)

As part of its ongoing September deals, you can now score the flagship OnePlus Watch 2 down at $229.99 shipped. The regularly $300 watch is now on sale at $250 on Amazon, but OnePlus is offering an additional $20 coupon via its site to drop the price down even lower, not to mention some FREE add-ons we will detail below. On the listing page, just below the price, you’ll see a “Check out all offers” button. Click that, and then hit the “Claim Now” button to score the $20 coupon.

Today’s deal is $20 under the straight up $50 price drop we featured during the back to school sale and you can also add your choice of a FREE extra OnePlus Watch 2 Strap (regularly $40) or the OnePlus Watch 2 Charging Base (regularly $30).

With the freebies and the cash deal, you’re looking at a total savings of up to $110 here.

The OnePlus Watch 2R is the newer release, but with a regular price at $230 the OnePlus Watch 2 remains the flagship model in the lineup, and the better looking option in my opinion. While we do feel the 2R much of the same as the more pricey option, it’s effectively even more expensive than the 2 with the add-ons here.

The OnePlus Watch 2 its a sweet-looking wearable complete with a a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen shielded by way of the sapphire crystal glass that can run for up to 100 hours at a time in Smart Mode. All of this, of course, joins a collection of health, fitness, and sports tracking features too, including over 100 sports modes, heart rate and sleep metrics, plus “insights into sleep patterns, stress levels, and a wide range of fitness metrics.”

OnePlus Watch 2 features:

Redefining Durability: The OnePlus Watch 2 fuses a stainless-steel chassis with a robust 2.5D sapphire crystal face, delivering a sophisticated design that withstands daily wear and tear with a 5ATM and IP68 rating, and military-grade standard for durability. Unmatched Precision: Equip yourself with professional-grade location tracking thanks to the watch’s dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS, ensuring you always know exactly where you are when you explore the outdoors. Extended Performance: Enjoy the freedom of long-lasting battery life with up to 100 hours in Smart Mode and up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode, powered by OnePlus’ Dual-Engine Architecture and supported by VOOC Fast Charging technology.

