New OtterBox iPhone 16 cases: Defender gets MagSafe for first time, Cactus leather, more

Another one of the staple iPhone case brands is now ready to serve up its loyal fan base as the new OtterBox iPhone 16 collection is now live and ready to go. OtterBox is one of the original iPhone case makers but it has since expanded its lineup to range from the ultra-protective cases it in many ways cut its teeth on right through to some of the more fun, colorful models and even casual plant-leather daily drivers to safeguard your device from bumps and bruises. The whole lineup is now live for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Head below for more details and a closer look at some of our favorites.

New OtterBox iPhone 16 cases now available for purchase

Update: OtterBox actually does have a new model that does feature “a sapphire crystal paired with a conductive layer,” just like Apple’s.

OtterBox Lumen Series: minimalist case with trusted OtterBox protection and is specially designed to support MagSafe and Camera Control, using a sapphire crystal paired with a conductive layer to communicate finger movements to the Camera Control. Lumen Series also provides 3X military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) drop protection. Available now in four avian-inspired colors.

OtterBox Figura Series: features a slim soft-touch material that is easy to install and provides military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) drop protection, has built-in magnets designed to support MagSafe, and a precision-designed opening for easy interaction with Camera Control. Available in the coming weeks in four color-saturated designs inspired by the Northern and Southern Lights, designed by OtterBox graphic illustrator Samantha Fowler.

This year OtterBox has ensured all of its cases are compatible with the new Camera Control button – we are just talking about cutouts here, not the proper sapphire crystal-like treatments we have seen from Apple and Beats, alongside delivering new models of its fan-favorite Defender Series and Symmetry Series cases. On top of that, OtterBox is making a point of highlighting some of the new updates it has made to some of its long-standing models.

Firstly, the Defender Series Pro is landing with an updated design the brand says pays “homage to the rugged legacy of Defender Series” while featuring MagSafe compatibility for the very first time and “increasing drop protection to 7X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6).”

The Symmetry Series it has been offering for years now features “anchor points for a phone crossbody strap” – the OtterBox 2-in-1 Crossbody Straps are apparently “coming soon” – while the Symmetry Series Soft Touch and the Symmetry Series Cactus Leather are ready for purchase with new on-trend colors and “OtterBox Cactus Leather MagSafe Wallets that are coming soon.”

You can browse through the entire lineup of new OtterBox iPhone 16 cases right here. You’ll also find some quick links to each of the four new iPhone models below with pricing ranging from $44.95 to $69.95 shipped.

And remember, “you can save 10% when you buy a case + screen protector or power product.”

More details from OtterBox:

Symmetry Series: newly incorporated anchor points for a phone crossbody strap. The OtterBox 2-in-1 Crossbody Straps, coming soon, compliment the trendy Symmetry Series color palette, are adjustable for length and can convert to wrist straps so you can carry your phone right in reach.

Symmetry Series Soft Touch and the award-winning Symmetry Series Cactus Leather are back for iPhone 16 lineup with new on-trend colors and coordinating OtterBox Cactus Leather MagSafe Wallets that are coming soon. All Symmetry Series case offerings are compatible with Camera Control of the iPhone 16 models.

Defender Series Pro for MagSafe: updated design pays homage to the rugged legacy of Defender Series while incorporating MagSafe compatibility for the first time and increasing drop protection to 7X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). Defender Series XT is also available, featuring a clear or graphics-adorned back, a pop of color and visible MagSafe ring. Defender Series Pro and Defender Series XT are compatible with Camera Control of iPhone 16.

