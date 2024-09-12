Save up to $700 on Samsung’s latest 120Hz 4K The Frame TVs for today only, deals from $550

Today only, as part of the ongoing fall Discover Samsung sale, you’ll find up to $700 in savings on the latest The Frame smart TVs alongside solid offers on the still more than capable previous-generation versions. Much like last time, the headliner option here is the latest 75-inch LS03D 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV down at $2,299.99 shipped directly from Samsung. You will also find this model matched at Amazon where it is now sitting within few bucks of its all-time low price. Regularly $3,000, you’re looking at a straight up $700 in savings and the lowest we can find. And remember, while both retailers allow you to configure the Frame with an add-on bezel in your color choice at an extra fee, it is not necessary.

At this point I think all 9to5Toys readers know what they’re getting into with these Frame TVs from Samsung. You’re, in many ways, looking at a traditional 4K smart TV with HDMI inputs and a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as built-in Alexa voice command action. But it also presents as a proper picture frame on your wall, blending right into the decor to show off gorgeous works of art when you’re not binging Netflix, watching movies, or playing games.

While the previous-gen 55-inch model has jumped up $100, the rest of the sizes and options listed below are all sitting at the same price we featured in late August.

Previous-model Samsung The Frame deals:

2024 model Samsung The Frame deals:

Samsung The Frame smart TV features:

Transform your QLED 4K TV into your own art exhibit with modern art, classic art pieces or your own personal photos when you’re not watching your favorite shows. Enjoy more visibility with 100% Color Volume with virtually no light reflection, night or day; The premium Matte Display Film limits light distraction by reducing glare from your shows, contents & works of art. Match your TV to your own style with colorful bezel options; The magnetic bezel is easy to snap on, making design updates a breeze – whatever your aesthetic, mood, or occasion. Hang The Frame flush against the wall like a real art piece; Less gap between your TV and wall means you get a sleeker look.

