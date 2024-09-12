Samsung’s 4K M80C Smart Monitor with onboard webcam, Samsung DeX, more returns to $350 low ($300 off)

As a part of the ongoing fall Discover Samsung Sale, Samsung is offering its 27-inch M80C UHD HDR Smart Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Amazon is also matching Samsung’s $350 price today, offering a massive $300 discount on a monitor that regularly fetches $650. Thanks to a solid 46% markdown, this monitor is now back to the lowest price we’ve tracked for it, so head below for more details to see if you want to add one of these to your setup.

Samsung’s M80C monitor discounted today is more than just a simple monitor for your setup. It is loaded with lots of extras including an onboard SlimFit webcam, access to Samsung Gaming Hub, and more. Being able to connect this monitor to Wi-Fi and access media without a console or any additional hardware essentially turns it into a TV of sorts for your desk. Notably, this monitor also has built-in Samsung DeX support, meaning you can connect your Samsung smartphone to it and get some basic work done without a dedicated computer. Other highlights of the Samsung M80C 4K HDR monitor include a good selection of I/O including a USB-C and an HDMI, a portrait orientation option, and support for Samsung’s IoT hub to control IoT home products with SmartThings, among other things.

This, by the way, is not the only Samsung monitor that’s discounted right now and you can also save up to $1,430 on the brand’s Odyssey gaming monitors as a part of its ongoing fall Discover Samsung Sale.

Samsung M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor features:

Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services by simply connecting the monitor to WiFi; Samsung TV Plus also offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. The Smart Monitor is built with your lifestyle in mind, delivering a more cutting-edge design than ever; With an ultra-slim flat back, neat camera design and beautiful colors, the monitor offers a minimalist look that suits any environment and enhances your setup with super style. Browse the web, edit documents and work on projects, all without the need for a separate PC; With new Workmode, you can also remotely access another PC, use Microsoft Office 365 programs and even connect to Samsung mobile devices with Samsung DeX for seamless working.

