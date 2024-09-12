This $8 adapter turns one wall outlet into six, adds dual USB-C, more (50% off)

Courtesy of the official Addtam storefront on Amazon, you can now snag its 9-in-1 Outlet Extender Multi Plug Adapter for $7.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This unit with a $16 price tag has been fetching $10 over the last month. Today’s deal, however, delivers a solid 50% discount to shave an additional $2 off its usual price to mark one of the best prices we can find. This extender offers a ton of outputs, and you can learn more about it below.

The outlet extender discounted today is outfitted with six AC outlets, out of which two are on the front and two on each side. What’s good about this particular outlet extender is that it offers a handful of USB ports as well on the front on top of the AC outlets. So you’re essentially looking at two USB-C and a USB-A port along with two 3-prong and four 2-prong outlets for 9-in-1 action. I’ve got a few similar outlet extenders installed at various outlets throughout my house, and I can’t recommend these enough, especially for those who often struggle to find outlets to power their gear or appliances. These outlet extenders neatly sit on the wall without taking up space on your desk, and this particular model even comes with a mounting screw for a more stable installation.

If you’d rather buy a portable charging station instead of this extender, then check out Anker’s Powerhouse 90 portable charger at $100. It offers a pair of USB-A jacks along with a dedicated 45W USB-C port and an AC outlet, and it’s down from its usual price of $200.

Addtam 9-in-1 Outlet Extender features:

6 AC outlet adapter 3 sides without blocking each other, accept the standard N American 2 or 3 prong flat pin plug, support 125V, 15A, max 1875W. 3 USB charging ports (2 USB C, total output DC 5V/3.1A). The outlet extender with usb suitable for most home appliances like laptops, hairdryers, tablet PC, phone.

2 USB-C and 1 USB-A charging ports total 3.1A. USB A up to 2.4A/5V per port, USB C up to 3A/5V max. The outlet with usb ports built with smart technology, detecting charging devices and deliver optimal charging speed automatically, compatible with most USB devices, ideal for cell phone, Tablet, etc; The indicator let you know the plug extender is safe to use.

The small power strip with No surge protection No cord, making it fully cruise ship approved. Compact and lightweight design, easy to carry and ideal for travel must have and business trip.

