Anker’s Powerhouse 90 portable charger with USB-C, AC, and flashlight now at $100 (Reg. $200)

Just after seeing an early deal on its new 250W Prime power station, the official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering a straight $100 price drop on its Powerhouse 90 Portable Charger for Prime members only. Regularly $200, you can now land one down at $99.99 shipped to elevate your portable charging capabilities well beyond that of your average 10,000mAh models. Today’s deal lands at $55 under the previous deal price to deliver one of the lowest totals we have tracked on this model all year. 

Housing a 24,000mAh battery inside, it provides up to 100W of power output spread across a pair of USB-A jacks, a dedicated 45W USB-C port, and even an onboard AC outlet with a handy port cover cap. It’s certainly not the latest and greatest, but this is a relatively notable price and a sizable discount on a somewhat unique portable charging unit, slim enough to slide into your bag but powerful to juice up everything from smartphones and tablets to MacBooks. 

It even features an onboard flashlight with three illumination modes – full brightness, low brightness, and SOS lighting modes – and ships with a 45W wall charger as well as a USB-C cable. 

24,000mAh of charging power ensures over one complete charge for MacBook Air and a significant battery boost for other laptops. Depending on battery size, most smartphones will get over 4 full charges with tablets also charging at least once. The built-in AC outlet uses a pure sine wave inverter to ensure the power output is just as good as what you get at home. Reduces audible and electrical noise in sensitive appliances. Never be left in the dark again. Choose between full brightness, low brightness, and SOS lighting modes at the push of the button. Comes with a 45W wall charger and USB-C to USB-C cable so you have everything you need to recharge PowerHouse’s internal battery.

