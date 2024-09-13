Anker’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand returns to $72 for iPhone 16 pre-order day

Update: This deal is back and now even lower at $71.99 shipped. Regularly $100, you’ll find all of the details you need in the original post down below.

Just after the debut of its new 3-in-1 fold-out travel charger at IFA 2024, the official Anker Amazon storefront is offering a solid price drop on another one its Qi2 charging solutions. You can now score its 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagGo Charging Stand down at $74.99 shipped. This is a regularly $100 solution that debuted earlier this year and you can now score a straight 25% price drop by way of the on-page coupon. This is deal lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked, coming within $3 of the all-time low we have only seen once before today.

The $75 price of entry today is exactly inexpensive, but, all things considered, it does put this model among the more affordable options with the 15W charging action and a 3-in-1, upright setup from a brand you can trust. The Nomad model we just featured and went hands-on with, for example, delivers the same charging prowess, albeit with a more premium build, that sells for $150.

The 2024 Anker 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagGo Charging Stand is very much what it sounds like. A charging stand ready to power your iPhone at the max 15W of juice resting a top a metal pole that extends from the base and splits off to left with a built-in Apple Watch charger. Along the bottom you’ll find a third Qi pad for juicing up AirPods, a second handset, or any other wireless charging earbuds.

Another way Anker is adding value to the package here is by including the 40W USB-C charger you’ll need to power – not something you typically get included with the higher-end options – as well as a 5-foot USB-C cable.

Anker 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagGo Charging Stand features:

15W Ultra-Fast Charging: Immerse in a superior charging experience with 15W power, guaranteed by Qi2 certification and MagSafe compatibility for a fast, safe, and efficient charge every time.

Aesthetic Multi-Device Charging: Embrace aesthetically pleasing design and precise spacing with an innovative “tree-like” structure, allowing seamless simultaneous charging of your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Quick Charge Advantage: Charge your Apple Watch Series 9 to 48% in just 30 minutes thanks to the MFW certification. Don’t just power up; do it significantly faster and keep your devices juiced overnight. (Note: For optimal charging, use the provided 40W USB-C PD wall charger.)

