Nomad unveils new metal/glass 15W Qi2 Stand One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe charger, here’s our early hands-on impressions

The new Nomad Stand One Max Qi2 magnetic charger has arrived. Harnessing the 15W of power the Qi2 charging standard comes along with, this time around its next-generation Stand One is getting the Max treatment with a new form-factor than the original while maintaining that Nomad look and feel with a metal and glass design as well as the 3-in-1 charging setup for your entire mobile Apple kit. Now available for purchase straight from the brand’s official site, you can head below for more details and some early hands-on impressions.

Early hands-in impressions of the new Nomad Stand One Max Qi2 MagSafe charger

Nomad is a brand that has largely remained in the Apple-certified charging space to offer the max 15W of iPhone charging power. The new Stand One Max isn’t its first 15W Qi2 charger – the simply named Stand that offers a clean upright charging solution just for iPhone has been at the ready, but it is its first 3-in-1 option with the new charging standard.

New(ish) StandBy-ready form-factor

The Qi2 Stand One Max also takes on a new form-factor compared to that of the Nomad MagSafe Stand One that has been available for some time, trading out the floating Apple Watch charging arm for a treatment akin to the existing Base One Max instead. It, in many ways is very much like the 3-in-1 Base One Max, just with an upright charging pad for iPhone that supports both vertical and horizontal StandBy mode orientations – your iPhone doesn’t block the Apple Watch charger while in a horizontal orientation like it did on the previous MagSafe model.

Stand One Max harnesses the power of Qi2 and wireless charging to simultaneously power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It allows you to charge and view your iPhone in StandBy mode and its weighted metal and glass design looks great on any desk or bedside.

Features at a glance:

3-in-1 charging hub

15W charging for Qi2 and MagSafe devices

Apple Watch Fast Charger

Supports iPhone StandBy mode

AirPods Qi charging spot

Solid metal & glass design

2.0m USB-C to USB-C cable included

Requires 30W USB-C Power Adapter (not included)

1.9lbs

9to5Toys’ Take

We have had some time to test out the new the new Qi2 Stand One Max over the past week or so, and suffice to say the new 3-in-1 charger is another treat from Nomad. It provides most, if not all, of the must-have and sought-after features of a unit that powers an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time in this price range if you ask me – an attractive design, premium build, strong magnets, and the full 15W of juice.

This thing is hefty in the best way. Its wonderfully weighted base keeps it in place on any surface you might rest it on, allowing for simple one-handed use – the magnetic attachment for iPhone is strong and has been entirely reliable in my testing, but the unit does not lift off the table at all even if you haphazardly go to remove your device from its grip with one hand.

I have the black model at the office here with its combination of darker matte black metal finish along the top of the flat base and a slightly greyed metal bezel with rounded corners surrounding it. Extending from that, you’ll find the upright black glass finish on the iPhone charging pad and a continuation of the matte metal treatment on the Apple Watch charger. I love the look and feel of this thing – I might have preferred a darker color treatment as opposed to the white on the actual round Apple Watch charging connection, but once Apple Watch is on there you don’t see that anyway.

It’s not easy to find a flaw on the new Nomad Qi2 3-in-1 charging solution – you sort of know what you’re in for with the brand’s Stand and Base One Max devices. You’ll need to bring your own 30W or better wall charger to the party (it only ships with a USB-C cable) and I guess one other thing some folks might have preferred was the ability to adjust the viewing angles of the upright pads for iPhone and Apple Watch – a feature we see on plenty of other models from other brands. I personally rarely ever bother with that stuff anyway and I very much prefer the rock solid metal vibe here – the angle it presents my iPhone has been just fine on the desktop and night stand in my testing.

Nomad gear isn’t cheap that’s for sure. But one notable thing that comes with the new Qi2 equipped model over the MagSafe variant is a lower price tag. The MagSafe Stand One Max carries a regular price at $180 (when it’s in stock), while the new Nomad Qi2 Stand One Max lands with a slightly lower $150 MSRP – that’s not much less, but it is notable considering it delivers the same 15W of juice to iPhone, nearly identical build quality, and the ability to rest your iPhone in StandBy mode without covering the Apple Watch charger.

