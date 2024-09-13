Anker offers nearly $2,500 off SOLIX solar generator bundles with free EverFrost cooler from $2,699

Anker has launched its Fall Savings sale through September 22, taking up to 46% off a large collection of SOLIX power stations, bundles, and accessories. There are two limited-time inclusions amongst the bunch that will be ending five days earlier than the rest and include a free gift in the form of an EverFrost Portable Cooler 40 (worth $849). First, there’s the return of the F2000 Portable Power Station that comes bundled with an expansion battery and a 400W solar panel for $2,699 shipped. Normally running for $4,347 (minus the cooler), we first saw this same deal back at the beginning of August, with it repeating here at the same $1,648 markdown ($2,497 when including the cooler) and giving you the absolute lowest price we can find.

This F2000 solar generator bundle provides an expanded 4,096Wh LiFePO4 capacity with 2,400W of output power potential to cover off-grid needs during camping trips, power outages, and more. In up to 1.4 hours the battery can be recharged from 0 to 80% after plugging into a standard wall outlet, with a 1,000W solar input to utilize solar charging. There are 12 output ports too, with four AC ports, three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, two car ports, and an exclusive RV port. It’s also been given a power-saving mode that works with the smart AC ports to extend its lifespan and prevent you from wasting energy.

With the included EverFrost 43L battery-powered cooler you’ll be able to keep food and drinks cold and crisp for up to 35 hours (and you’ll never need ice to do it). It has a 299Wh personal capacity with a 100W solar input for solar charging too, as well as two USB-A ports and a USB-C port so it can double as a device charger when the above power station isn’t available.

Also repeating for the second time is Anker’s SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station that comes with two 405W solar panels for $3,599, down from $4,998 – plus, you’ll get the free EverFrost 40 too. You’re starting here with a 3,840Wh LiFePO4 capacity that you can expand all the way to 53,800Wh with the appropriate add-on equipment. As it comes here you’ll get up to 6,000W of power output (that expands to 12,000W) along with plenty of appliance-powering ports: eight ACs, three USB-Cs, two USB-As, one DC, and one car port, as well as connections for plugging into your RV, an electric car, and even your home’s circuit breaker (but you will need either a Home Backup Kit for sections to be supported or learn about the Home Power Panel that covers the entire household).

There are several ways to recharge the battery, with the two primary means being a standard wall outlet (in 2.7 hours) or with its 2,400W solar input (2+ hours at max input, depending on conditions). Everything is housed within a rollable design, with an LCD display to monitor real-time levels as well as adjust settings – or you can do all this on your phone via the companion app.

Be sure to look through the huge amount of other units, bundles, and accessories that are included in this sale, with those sticking around until September 22, unlike the above two. You can also find the first post-launch discounts on the brand’s new C300 90,000mAh power stations, or go to our Green Deals hub to shop around for other backup power solutions too.

SOLIX Solar Generator F2000 Bundle:

Longest-lasting 10-year lifespan with Anker’s Proprietary InfiniPower™ Technology.

Double power capacity to 4096Wh by adding the Expansion Battery.

Adjustable kickstand of the 531 Solar Panel for optimal solar power.

The harshest weather withstands with IP67 waterproof protection of the Solar Panel.

Power up to 12 devices at once with 2400W across 12 ports.

Smart App Energy Control for key portable power station information.

Enjoy a 5-year full-device warranty for a worry-free experience.

