Beats Studio Pro x Kim K ANC headphones w/ 2-yrs. Apple Care+ hit new $270 low (Reg. $350+)

Okay, we know, everyone wishes Beats would just stop with the Kim K crossover gear. But just forget all that, it’s really all about the earthy colors here, and I for one am into them. The Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones fetch a premium because of the name – they are the same as the regular Beats Studio Pro. However, the regularly $350 headphones are now down at a new $269.99 shipped Amazon all-time low, and they happen to come with 2-year of bonus Apple Care+ with today’s offer. Buying these headphones anywhere else will cost you $350 and you won’t get the Apple Care+ bonus. Today’s deal is only $20 more than the standard colors are fethcing at Amazon and, again, without the Apple Care+ bonus.

As we mentioned above, the Kim K headphones are really all about the colors. They don’t say her name on them anywhere visible, and with the Apple Care+ action, are actually sitting at a notable price considering this package would normally run you closer to $380 or so.

They are indeed otherwise the same Beats Studio Pro that debuted last fall – here’s our hands-on review of those. Landing with up to 40 hours of listening time, or 24 hours with the active noise cancellation engaged, they feature Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking as well – you can “scan your ears using your iPhone to create a unique Spatial Audio profile.” From there, you’ll find a built-in DAC for higher-resolution audio (up to 24bit/48kHz) and a beam-forming voice microphone on each cup.

Get a complete breakdown of the new Beats Studio Pro x Kim K headphones right here at 9to5Mac.

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian features:

BEATS’ CUSTOM ACOUSTIC PLATFORM delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.

LOSSLESS AUDIO via USB-C plus three distinct built-in sound profiles to enhance your listening experience

HEAR WHAT YOU WANT with two distinct listening modes: fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode

ENHANCED COMPATIBILITY with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features

WHY APPLECARE+ – Get protection, service and support direct from Apple. AppleCare+ covers unlimited repairs for accidental damage, like a cracked display, and includes coverage for the hardware and battery. Get convenient service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers around the world or Express Replacement Service so you don’t have to wait for a repair. Help is easy with 24/7 priority tech support from Apple experts.

