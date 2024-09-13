elago’s new iPhone 16 cases land in over 30 liquid silicone colors with launch deals from under $14

Apple’s iPhone 16 launch has sparked a flurry of new cases, and elago is among the latest to join the fray. The brand is offering its popular silicone case for the iPhone 16 range in over 30 different finishes with prices starting from $13.50 shipped. We have come to love the smooth finish of these liquid silicone cases over the years, and they go easy on your wallet compared to other options on the market. From magnetic silicone cases in over 30 different colors to clear and even leather cases, elago has an extensive list of iPhone 16 cases ready for you to grab starting at just $13.50.

New elago silicone iPhone 16 cases are here

elago’s popular iPhone 16 silicone cases are now live for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max starting at $14.39 shipped. The brand is offering its liquid silicone cases in over 30 different colors, and they offer solid protection to your iPhone with precise cutouts and raised edges to protect the display and camera lens. These liquid silicone cases are now live on Amazon at 10% off and they’re readily available for iPhone 16 handsets.

Premium Liquid silicone case [Over 30 colors] $14

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max

LIQUID SILICONE WAS USED TO make this incredible case! The case ADDS GREAT GRIP AND PROTECTION to your phone while adding a SPLASH OF COLOR! Don’t sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago. NOTE: DUE TO THE GRIPPINESS OF THE CASE, LINT AND OTHER SMALL PARTICLES CAN ATTACH. SIMPLY WIPE YOUR CASE WITH A WET CLOTH OR PAPER TO CLEAN IT UP!

PROTECTIVE COVERAGE COMPATIBLE WITH your iPhone 16! The case covers all sides of the phone – including the bottom and buttons. RAISED LIP helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact. WIRELESS CHARGING COMPATIBLE!

Hybrid Clear Case $13.50

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max

BY USING TWO MATERIALS TO create this case, the elago Hybrid case mixes polycarbonate and TPU in a perfect blend that offers incredible EVERYDAY PROTECTION from drops, dirt, dust, and oil. Camera guard provides an extra layer of protection for your incredible cameras!

RAISED LIP helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact. WIRELESS CHARGING COMPATIBLE!

BUTTONS ARE COVERED BY the case to help PROTECT them in case of drops but also to help them last longer through use. Though they are covered, they are just as RESPONSIVE as if there is no case at all!

Magnetic Leather Case $28

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

100% VEGAN LEATHER USED IS more SUSTAINABLE and LOWERS THE CARBON footprint of the case compared to animal leather products. Vegan leather is great for the environment but also has incredible benefits in HELPING YOUR CASE LAST LONGER!

PU LEATHER ALLOWS FOR the case to be WATER RESISTANT and more DURABLE. This helps your case LAST LONGER and makes it EASIER TO CLEAN! The 5 layer structure of the case also helps PROTECT your phone from everday use and mishaps.

THE PERFECT MAGNETIC CASE FOR your phone compatible with MagSafe! STRONG MAGNETS were designed into the case to ensure your phone latches on to the charger and other accessories to PREVENT FALLING.

Magnetic Silicone Case $19

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max

THE PERFECT MAGNETIC CASE FOR your phone compatible with MagSafe! STRONG MAGNETS were designed into the inner part of the case to ensure your phone latches on to the charger and PREVENTS FALLING.

LIQUID SILICONE WAS USED TO make this incredible case! The case ADDS GREAT GRIP AND PROTECTION to your phone while adding a SPLASH OF COLOR! Don't sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago. NOTE: DUE TO THE GRIPPINESS OF THE CASE, LINT AND OTHER SMALL PARTICLES CAN ATTACH. SIMPLY WIPE YOUR CASE WITH A WET CLOTH OR PAPER TO CLEAN IT UP!

PROTECTIVE COVERAGE COMPATIBLE WITH your iPhone 16 Pro! The case covers all sides of the phone – including the bottom and buttons. RAISED LIP helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact. WIRELESS CHARGING COMPATIBLE!

You can check out elago’s entire iPhone 16 collection right here which also includes screen protectors and camera lens protector starting at $10.

