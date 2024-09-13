Ordered an iPhone 16? Score ESR’s MagSafe-ready matte case with screen protector for just $9 today (43% off)

Minghutech-US (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering ESR’s MagSafe-ready matte case with screen protector for $9.99 Prime shipped once you enter promo code 40EAQAI1 at checkout. Folks without Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This new iPhone 16 case debuted just a few days back carrying a $16 price tag. Today’s deal lands just in time for the iPhone 16 pre-orders and it shaves $7 off its original listed price. It’s available for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and you can get it in a handful of different colors. The variant with Stash Stand is also discounted to $13.79 Prime shipped with the same promo code, down from its usual price of $23.

The ESR case discounted today is compatible with MagSafe and has a translucent matte finish at the back. It is available in a few different colors, but you can also get it with a clear back if you want to show off the color of your shiny new iPhone. What’s also great about this case is that it comes with two sets of swappable buttons, and ESR is also bundling screen protection with an alignment frame for easy installation. There’s also a version of this case with ESR’s signature Stash Stand, which lets you conveniently prop up the iPhone on a flat surface for hands-free viewing. It doesn’t come with a screen protector, but it’s hard to argue against the added versatility of a built-in kickstand.

A bunch of other case manufacturers have debuted new cases for the iPhone 16 series over the last few days. You can check out some of our favorites right here.

ESR Translucent Matte case for iPhone 16 features:

Total Phone Protection: grooved design of the air cushion frame promotes faster heat dissipation, reducing phone lag from overheating while keeping the device lightweight, and the raised edges with camera frame provide extra protection for the screen and camera

Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful ring of magnets with 1,500 g of holding force enables faster, easier place-and-go wireless charging and a secure lock on any MagSafe accessory

Swappable Easy-Press Buttons: colorful, removable easy-press buttons let you customize your style, while the non-slip material ensures a secure, comfortable grip

Military-Grade Protection: shock-absorbing Air Guard corners combined with a tempered-glass screen protector and camera lens protectors provide total phone protection against drops, bumps, and scratches

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!