Huge deal knocks $1,000 off Greenworks’ 2-acre 80V 42-inch electric zero-turn riding mower at $4,500

Best Buy is giving folks another shot at one of the best rates on Greenworks’ CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Riding Mower that is back down at $4,499.99 shipped. Normally sitting at a $5,500 price tag, with a higher $6,000 MSRP on other sites, it spent the first half of 2024 keeping above $5,500, with these past few months getting more frequent lower rates of $4,999, which have been the best we’ve seen since its $4,266 low surfaced for a short period during 2023’s Christmas sales. Today you can add it to your lawncare routine at the best price we’ve seen this year with a $1,000 markdown ($1,500 off when counting Amazon’s $6,000 pricing).

One of Greenworks’ most highly-rated lawn care solutions, the comprehensive CrossoverZ tackles your mowing needs for up to 2 acres on a single charge of its six 80V 4.0Ah batteries. The heavy-duty 42-inch steel deck houses the powerful 80V Trubrushless motor that rivals a 24-horsepower gas motor. You’ll have comfortable seating with back support as you work, with the mower itself delivering a cutting height range between 1-1/2 inches and a maximum of 4-1/2 inches.

To charge the multiple batteries in one sitting, the CrossoverZ comes with three dual-port turbo chargers that gets them back to full in a collective 45-minute to 90-minute timeframe so you don’t have to wait around all day before crossing the lawn off your to-do list. You can also upgrade this model further with a 42-inch Bin Bagger Accessory for $600 on Amazon, while Best Buy doesn’t seem to have it available at the moment. With this dual-bin add-on, you’ll get a 6-bushel capacity in order to effectively collect all the clippings and debris from around your yard.

Head over to our Green Deals hub for more reliable electric tools to replace those clunky gas-guzzlers, or you can also find more standard tools over in our home goods hub.

Greenworks CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Mower:

Quickly mow up to 2 acres on a single charge, then fully recharge batteries in less than 90 minutes. Never bog down in tall, thick, or wet grass thanks to dual cutting blade motors. Feel the unmatched power with zero-turn lap bar steering and four high-torque brushless rear-wheel-drive motors that mow at speeds up to 8 MPH. Greenworks unrivaled Intelligent Power combines TruBrushlessTM motor technology, cutting, drive, control, and battery systems to sense and auto-adapt power for the job at hand—with a power output equivalent to a 24 HP gas-powered motor. Includes (6) 80 volt 4.0 Ah batteries and (3) dual-port turbo chargers. Battery is compatible with 75+ Greenworks 80V products. Life. Powered by Greenworks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!