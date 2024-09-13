Native Union’s sweet diamond-textured eco leather iPhone 16 MagSafe cases now live

The new Native Union iPhone 16 cases and accessories are now available for purchase just in-time for pre-order day. The brand is once again delivering its eco-conscious and recycled (RE)CLASSIC 3.0 alongside the ACTIVE model that “combines extra-durable drop protection with elevated materials” and the (RE)CLEAR model for folks that want to let that Teal or Desert Titanium shine through. All of these models are joined by the new Native Union City Grip lanyard wrist strap and are now available for purchase. Head below for a closer look and more details on our favorites.

New Native Union diamond-textured eco-leather iPhone 16 MagSafe cases

For me, the real highlight of this year’s collection, much like in 2023, is the Native Union (RE)CLASSIC 3.0. There are a ton of brands out there looking to deliver eco-conscious leather-like alternatives to folks who care about this sort of thing (everyone should), but there has and still is something about the Native Union design sensibilities that stand out for me – no better exemplified than in the (RE)CLASSIC case.

It is made of the animal-free alternative to leather we have seen in the past from the brand with a 100% recycled PC frame hidden away underneath. But the best part of these cases, alongside the built-in magnetics for MagSafe accessories and 6-foot drop protection, is the design.

I happen to love the sort diamond textured pattern adorning the back of the case, split at the lower third with a smoother implementation of the vegan leather, and featuring very subtle branding. Some companies are just brutal with the logos and text, but Native Union’s touch here actually elevates the look of its gear if you ask me.

The new Native Union (RE)CLASSIC 3.0 comes in four colorways, Slate Green, Kraft, Black, and Navy with a $59.99 price tag on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

And here’s how pricing breaks down across the other cases in the lineup this year:

Native Union ACTIVE $50

Native Union (RE)CLEAR $40

Native Union City Grip $25

