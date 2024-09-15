Official Apple iPhone 16 silicone and clear cases with the Camera Control now 15% off at Amazon from $42

Amazon is now offering the very first price drops on the official Apple iPhone 16 Cases with MagSafe. This includes the new Silicone models and the Clear Cases in various colors for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The regularly $49 cases are now marked down to $41.99 shipped via the official Apple Amazon storefront to deliver the lowest prices we can find anywhere and, frankly, surprising discounts just days after pre-orders went live for the new iPhone 16 models. While the 14% price drops here aren’t huge, any bit of savings counts and we are talking about one of only a handful of case models out there with proper Camera Control buttons.

You’ll find all four of the Apple iPhone 16 Clear Cases with MagSafe and Camera Control marked down to $41.99 shipped on this special landing page.

And here are some quick links to the Apple Silicone iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models seeing the early price drop right now:

As mentioned above, the official Apple cases are among the only models out there with a proper Camera Control button cover alongside the Beats collection, select OtterBox models, SUPCASE, and i-Blason. Joining the built-in MagSafe action and new colorways, they feature “a sapphire crystal, coupled to a conductive layer to communicate finger movements to the Camera Control.”

This is one of the reasons iPhone 15 cases do not fit the iPhone 16 and you’ll find plenty of other options to check out if you don’t care about the sapphire crystal section in our roundup of the best iPhone 16 cases you can buy right now.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus Silicone Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 16 Plus, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone.

Made with a 55% recycled silicone material, the case has a silky, soft-touch finish on the exterior that feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection.

This case works seamlessly with Camera Control. It features a sapphire crystal, coupled to a conductive layer to communicate finger movements to the Camera Control.

With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 16 Plus, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi2 or Qi-certified charger.

Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

