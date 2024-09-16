New ASUS Snapdragon X Plus Copilot+ PC with 3K 120Hz OLED just hit the $750 low ($150 off), X Elite model at $955

ASUS debuted a relatively affordable model of its Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Qualcomm’s brand new octa-core Snapdragon X Plus chip just a few days back with a $900 price tag. This new laptop already has a solid $150 discount at Best Buy and is now down to $749.99 shipped. The new Vivobook S 15 shares a lot of specs with the 12-core X Elite model, meaning you get the same 120Hz 3K OLED panel, a 70Wh battery, and more. The 12-core Vivobook S 15 is also discounted to $955 with a 27% discount on its $1,300 price. Head below for more details.

This new Vivobook S 15 is the first Copilot+ PC to hit the shelves carrying Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon X Plus chip. The new 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, in case you are wondering, is just as performant as the 10-core and 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip in single-core tests, and it also offers the same 45 TOPS of AI performance with its NPU. It does have a weaker GPU, but don’t let that stop you from picking it for general productivity and day-to-day tasks. Notably, this new Vivobook S 15 laptop sports the same 15-inch 3K OLED panel with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, and you also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It also shares other similarities with the pricer model including a 70Wh battery, a good selection of ports, support for Wi-Fi 7, and a thin and light form factor, among other things.

If you’d rather get your hands on the more powerful Vivobook S 15 model with the Snapdragon X Elite chip, then don’t miss the deal that drops it to $955, down from its usual price of $1,300. Alternatively, you can also consider Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC that’s still down at $900 from its usual price of $1,350.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copitlo+ PC features:

Integrated Qualcomm X Elite Adreno GPU delivers graphics-intensive presentations and entertainment

Enjoy smooth multitasking with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD

15.6” 3K (2880 x 1620) 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display delivers extremely smooth and vivid visuals, offering an ultrafast 0.2ms response time, high peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Highly portable at just 0.63” thin and weighing only 3.13 lbs

Personalize backlight colors, modes, and brightness levels on the ergonomic single-zone RGB keyboard with number-key for a comfortable, customized typing experience



