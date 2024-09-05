Best price ever hits Samsung’s new Snapdragon X Elite Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC at $900 ($450 off)

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC is down to its lowest price at $899.99 shipped at Samsung’s online store. Best Buy is also matching the $900 price for Galaxy Book 4 Edge today as a part of its ongoing Labor Day sale. Today’s deal offers an impressive $450 discount on a laptop that debuted earlier this year alongside other Copilot+ PCs, many of which are currently discounted as well for Labor Day. With a solid 33% discount, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is now fetching $100 below its previous all-time low from last month, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge belongs to the first crop of Copilot+ PCs that debuted earlier this year. The variant down to $900 today is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite chipset with 3.4GHz clock speed and sports a 14-inch AMOLED touchscreen panel. Both 512GB and 1TB variants of the 16-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge models are also seeing a lighter discount right now with up to $400 in savings. All these laptops have 16GB RAM and they also pack a dedicated NPU to power Microsoft’s new Copilot+ features.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge as mentioned above is not the only Copilot+ PC that’s discounted right now. HP’s OmniBook X is also down to $900 from its usual price of $1,200 with a $300 discount. If you are looking for more ways to save today, then check out our big Labor Day roundup highlighting deals on Apple, Samsung, PC gaming, e-bikes, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge features:

Copilot+ PCs. A new AI era begins: Turn your ideas from text prompts into generated artwork. With Recall*, search across time to find the content you need. Understand new languages instantly with Live Captions. Copilot+ PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor come with 45 Trillion Operations Per Second of NPU power, and they’re all set to transform the way you create, find and communicate.

Brace yourself for the ultimate 14″ 3K AMOLED screen experience: This bright, crisp and vivid screen experience is now a touchscreen. With Galaxy Book4 Edge, nothing comes between you and everything you need to accomplish. Handle your daily tasks and then kick back with your favorite entertainment on a spacious 14″ Dynamic 3K AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate that makes every experience supersmooth.

Snapdragon X Elite Processor: The Snapdragon X Elite Processor powering Copilot+ PCs ushers in a new era of performance, intelligence, and power efficiency for creators, collaborators, and engineers alike. Get astonishing processing speeds and power efficiency from a record-breaking CPU and NPU.

A battery that can handle Galaxy AI: With so much to experience, the battery in Galaxy Book4 Edge helps you see and do it all. Conquer the day with a long-lasting battery that keeps you going for hours. And when it’s time to charge up, get moving again with Super Fast Charging.

