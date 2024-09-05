Best price ever hits Samsung’s new Snapdragon X Elite Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC at $900 ($450 off)

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC is down to its lowest price at $899.99 shipped at Samsung’s online store. Best Buy is also matching the $900 price for Galaxy Book 4 Edge today as a part of its ongoing Labor Day sale. Today’s deal offers an impressive $450 discount on a laptop that debuted earlier this year alongside other Copilot+ PCs, many of which are currently discounted as well for Labor Day. With a solid 33% discount, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is now fetching $100 below its previous all-time low from last month, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.
Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge belongs to the first crop of Copilot+ PCs that debuted earlier this year. The variant down to $900 today is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite chipset with 3.4GHz clock speed and sports a 14-inch AMOLED touchscreen panel. Both 512GB and 1TB variants of the 16-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge models are also seeing a lighter discount right now with up to $400 in savings. All these laptops have 16GB RAM and they also pack a dedicated NPU to power Microsoft’s new Copilot+ features.
The Galaxy Book 4 Edge as mentioned above is not the only Copilot+ PC that’s discounted right now. HP’s OmniBook X is also down to $900 from its usual price of $1,200 with a $300 discount. If you are looking for more ways to save today, then check out our big Labor Day roundup highlighting deals on Apple, Samsung, PC gaming, e-bikes, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge features:
- Copilot+ PCs. A new AI era begins: Turn your ideas from text prompts into generated artwork. With Recall*, search across time to find the content you need. Understand new languages instantly with Live Captions. Copilot+ PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor come with 45 Trillion Operations Per Second of NPU power, and they’re all set to transform the way you create, find and communicate.
- Brace yourself for the ultimate 14″ 3K AMOLED screen experience: This bright, crisp and vivid screen experience is now a touchscreen. With Galaxy Book4 Edge, nothing comes between you and everything you need to accomplish. Handle your daily tasks and then kick back with your favorite entertainment on a spacious 14″ Dynamic 3K AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate that makes every experience supersmooth.
- Snapdragon X Elite Processor: The Snapdragon X Elite Processor powering Copilot+ PCs ushers in a new era of performance, intelligence, and power efficiency for creators, collaborators, and engineers alike. Get astonishing processing speeds and power efficiency from a record-breaking CPU and NPU.
- A battery that can handle Galaxy AI: With so much to experience, the battery in Galaxy Book4 Edge helps you see and do it all. Conquer the day with a long-lasting battery that keeps you going for hours. And when it’s time to charge up, get moving again with Super Fast Charging.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
