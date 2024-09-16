BlueAnt Soundblade under-monitor desktop soundbar with Bluetooth hits new $140 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the 2024 BlueAnt Soundblade Under Monitor Soundbar for $139.99 shipped in the black colorway. Regularly $200, this desktop audio solution debuted earlier this year and has now dropped to the lowest price we have tracked. You will still find the other iMac-style colors marked down to $149.99 shipped, but the black has now dipped even lower to deliver a new Amazon all-time low – today’s deal undercuts the $150 July Prime Day deal.

The Soundblade isn’t the first desktop soundbar we have seen out there, but it stands apart from many of the gaming-centric releases with a slender, streamlined form-factor and a design that doubles as a monitor riser too. It both helps to declutter your work surface and provide 120 watts of “thundering audio and deep bass, crystal-clear dialogue, rich music, and dynamic sound effects.”

It packs in an 80mm neodymium subwoofer, two neodymium drivers, dual voice coils, and single cone racetrack drivers alongside onboard touch controls on the unit that combine with remote control action too.

It is indeed compatible with the computer resting atop, but it also works with all PC and Mac setups as well as PS5, PS4, and more right out of the box – you can flip between sources with either of the control options here. I/O includes Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, and an auxiliary hook up so it can work with just about anything you might want to link it up with.

Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look.

BlueAnt Soundblade Under Monitor Soundbar features:

