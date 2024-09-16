Enjoy fresh herbs/veggies during colder months with AeroGarden’s indoor hydroponic systems from $60

Amazon is offering the white AeroGarden Sprout Indoor Hydroponic system for $59.90 shipped. More recently fetching $80 at full price after falling from its $110 MSRP at the tail-end of last year, we’ve seeing this model drop as low as $35 direct from AeroGarden, and as low as $40 from Amazon, with the prices keeping around $80 since May. Today, costs are dropping a bit lower to usher in fall, with a 25% markdown that lands it among its lowest Amazon rates and gives you a great option to enjoy fresh veggies and herbs during the colder months ahead.

On the smaller and more compact end of AeroGarden’s lineup of hydroponic indoor gardens, the Sprout utilizes a grow deck and water bowl to cultivate your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers so you can do away with messy soil for a tidier experience. You can grow up to three different plants at once to a size of up to 10 inches tall here, with a full-spectrum 10W LED grow light that expediates growth at up to five times faster a rate than if you were to use soil. It also comes with a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod kit to get you started, with all you need to grow and enjoy fresh Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill.

You can go even bigger with your plant cultivation with AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite model which is currently going for $110. In this model, you can grow a total of six plants up to 12 inches tall – coming with its only six-pod seed kit for Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint. It also includes a vacation mode that helps you keep your plants growing when you’re away from the house for longer periods. There’s also a special promotion on the Harvest 2.0 and Bounty Basic models that give you 50% off one unit when buying two or more, which you can check out here.

Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub for more eco-friendly (and home-friendly) devices like these, including e-bikes, e-scooters, power stations and bundle options, green appliances, and more.

AeroGarden Sprout Indoor Hydroponic System features:

BRAND NEW DESIGN – Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders

PLANT TO PLATE – up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10″ tall. Plants grow in water, not soil – an advanced indoor garden made simple

HIGH EFFICIENCY LED LIGHTS – Our energy efficient full spectrum 10-watt LED grow lights tune to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (3 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

ALWAYS HOMEGROWN: FRESH. EASY. SAFE. – AeroGarden has been providing fresh, safe food options for over fifteen years and is the market leader for indoor hydroponic growing systems

