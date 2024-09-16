Grab a casual iPad 9th Gen for yourself or the fam while they are back at the $199 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
AppleBest iPad Deals
Orig. $329 $199
Father’s Day gift ideas tech

Update: This deal is now live once again at Amazon on both the silver and Space Gray models.

We did see some great deals on the new M2 iPad Air over the weekend, not to mention the fact that you can score an iPad 10 at just over $300, but if you’re looking for a beater Apple tablet or something for the kids perhaps, Amazon just knocked the iPad 9th Gen down to $199 shipped. Also down at $199.99 via Best Buy. This is an originally $329 iPad that has more recently been sitting in the $249 range. We do not expect this deal to last for very long – it is now already sold out at Target, so grab it now if you’re interested. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for this model. 

It is certainly isn’t the latest and greatest, but again, for something for the kids, road trips, grandparents, and this sort of thing, it’s hard to beat this price. 

It features a 10.2-inch Retina display running on the A13 Bionic chip alongside an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. This model works with Apple Pencil 1st Gen and even includes Touch ID “so you can use your fingerprint to unlock your iPad, sign in to apps, and make payments securely with Apple Pay.” 

And if you’re wondering if it’s going to be able to run the new iPadOS 18 this fall, the answer is yes, as you can see from our feature piece right here

iPad 9th Gen features:

All the essentials in the most affordable iPad, with a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, and an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. Work, play, create, learn, stay connected, and more. iPadOS makes iPad more productive, intuitive, and versatile. With iPadOS, run multiple apps at once, use Apple Pencil to write in any text field with Scribble, and edit and share photos. iPad comes with essential apps like Safari, Messages, and Keynote, with over a million more apps available on the App Store. Fast Wi-Fi keeps you connected at home, work, school, or wherever you go with your iPad.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple’s current-gen iPad 10 now back down at $299...
Throw this collapsible laptop stand in your bag while i...
Nintendo has now unveiled this year’s official Sw...
Anker’s new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC/AC power bank...
UGREEN’s Revodok Pro 9-in-1 dock brings dual moni...
AirPods Pro 2 with 2x better ANC than AirPods 4, hearin...
Samsung’s 128GB 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD card with re...
Check out Spigen’s new iPod Classic-style iPhone ...
Load more...
Show More Comments