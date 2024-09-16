Score LISEN’s 15W Qi2 MagSafe car mount charger for iPhone 16 at $23 low (54% off)

Prime members can head to the official LISEN storefront on Amazon to find its 15W Qi2 MagSafe car mount charger for $22.99 shipped once the on-page 8% off coupon is clipped. That’s straight up a $27 discount on a charger that has fetched as much as $50 recently. This particular charger dropped to the $30 mark late last month, but you can now score it for a new all-time low price of $23 by stacking the on-page coupon and the Prime-exclusive price. Learn more about the charger below.

You can install this particular MagSafe car charger either on the air vent or the dashboard of your car, and all the necessary attachments are included in the box. LISEN is also including a 48W metal car charger and a 60W USB-C to USB-C cable to power the MagSafe charging mount, meaning you don’t have to worry about sourcing an additional car charger to power this setup. This Qi2-certified charger can deliver up to 15W of power to charge your iPhone when you’re on the road, and it features a ring of magnets with 1,800 g of holding force to secure your device in place.

A lot of other Qi2 MagSafe charging gear are currently discounted to go with the new iPhone 16, so be sure to stop by our smartphone accessories page to catch all the deals. We’re also tracking a solid 57% discount on Anker’s Qi2 MagSafe power bank that’s down to $30. It packs a 6,600mAh battery and has a foldable stand to hold your iPhone, and it is down from its usual price of $70 right now.

LISEN 15W Qi2 MagSafe car charger features:

Qi2 Certification: QI-ID 21498, LISEN MagSafe 3 Car Charger Mount has been officially certified with QI2 protocol, providing you with the most advanced and true 15W fast charging technology for iPhone 16 Pro Max Plus

Wireless Carplay Companion:Ready to enter the age of wireless connectivity? Car wireless carplay, magsafe car mount wireless charger, let you have the ultimate experience without wire interference!

2X Super Fast 15W Charging: Tests have shown that the LISEN QI2 magsafe car mount wireless charger can charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max from 0 to 75% in 1 hour. In contrast, other non-QI2 chargers take at least 2 hours, making the QI2 twice as fast.

