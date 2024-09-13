Anker’s 15W Qi2 6,600mAh MagSafe power bank can fetch as much as $70, now down at $30

Plenty of Anker MagSafe charging stands and power banks are currently discounted and the brand just added another one to the list of discounted gear you might want to grab for your iPhone. Anker’s Qi2-certified MagSafe-compatible 6,600mAh power bank is down to $29.99 shipped on Amazon. Don’t forget to clip the on-page $10 off coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. This deal applies to all five colors — White, Blue, Black, Green, and Purple — and they’re all seeing a solid 57% on their $70 usual price. This particular power bank is now fetching $3 less than our previous mention from last month, marking a new Amazon all-time low.

This Qi2-certified Anker power bank is among the most versatile options out there as it not only charges your iPhone when you are in a pinch, but it also doubles as a stand. That’s right, it comes with an adjustable folding stand that you can use to prop up your phone on a flat surface. You can customize the viewing angle to your liking and even adjust your phone in horizontal or vertical orientations. The fact that it’s a MagSafe-compatible unit means it sticks to the back of your iPhone while charging it wirelessly when you are on the go. It can deliver 15W output to top up your iPhone and it also comes with a USB-C cable. You can learn more about this charger in our Tested with 9To5Toys hands-on review.

If you don’t care about the MagSafe functionality, then consider picking up Anker’s 20,000mAh 30w Zolo power bank at $29. It comes with a built-in woven USB-C cable, comes in a bunch of colors, and is down from its $36 usual price.

Anker 15W Qi2 6,600mAh power bank features:

Qi2 Certified Charging: Embrace the convenience of 15W wireless charging that comes with the assurance of Qi2 certification for fast, secure, and efficient power boosts.

Double Up on Speed: Enjoy 15W ultra-fast wireless charging and power up your devices 2X faster*. Get your iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 45 minutes.

Your Ideal Angle, Every Time: Adjust the angle anywhere from 30° to 65° to find your optimal viewing position, making video calls and content streaming more comfortable and enjoyable.

Seamless Power, All Day: A huge 6,600mAh capacity ensures that you can focus on the moment, not the battery percentage.

