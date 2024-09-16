Just $10 scores this multi-angle foldable iPad stand with rotatable metal base (50% off)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonOMOTON
50% off $10
A person drawing on an iPad that's resting on a tablet stand.

The official OMOTON store over at Amazon is now offering its multi-angle foldable tablet stand for $9.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $6 off coupon is clipped. Folks without Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This particular tablet stand has fetched as much as $20 in recent months, but it’s down to $16 on Amazon right now. The additional on-page coupon drops it further by $6, marking one of the lowest prices we can find.

The OMOTON tablet stand is good to hold tablets with up to 15.6-inch display, meaning it’s perfect for even those using any of Apple’s latest 13-inch iPad models. It lets you adjust both the height and the viewing angle at which the tablet is pointed at you, and it also has a foldable design that makes it easier to carry around or neatly tuck it away when not in use. What’s also great about this tablet stand is that it has a 360-degree rotating base using which you can turn your device in any direction.

Folks looking for a stand to hold their laptop can also consider OMOTON’s portable laptop stand for $6.50. It has a collapsible design that makes it carry around and is down from its usual price of $10.

OMOTON multi-angle foldable tablet stand features:

  • 360°Rotation: With a 360°rotating base, you can easily share your creation or business ideas with one-hand direction control. No need to move the traditional tablet stand back and forth like before.
  • Adjustable Tool Included: Don’t worry about the shaft of the swivel tablet stand getting loose, we provide a adjustable tool for you. When the shaft is loose you can use the tool to adjust it to what you want.
  • Easy to Carry with Portable Design: Designed as collapsible, this tablet holder can be fully folded for you to take anywhere. You can easily fold and slip it into a backpack.
  • Stable with Wider & Heavier Base: Crafted from heavier metal base, this foldable tablet holder holds your tablet steadily without any wobbling. Its sturdy construction also ensures a longer service life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

