Throw this collapsible laptop stand in your bag while it’s only $6.50 Prime shipped (New low, 34% off)

Affordably elevate your laptop at home and on the go with a new laptop stand deal we’ve just spotted. Courtesy of the official OMOTON storefront over at Amazon, you can now grab its Portable Laptop Stand for $6.59 Prime shipped once the on-page $1 off coupon has been clipped. Regularly sold for $10, this offering was already a reasonably-priced solution. The brand takes things further though, with today’s markdown taking 34% off. This ushers in a brand new all-time low, leaving you with little to no reason to not scoop one of these up right now. Continue reading to find out more about this stand.

If your neck and shoulders ache after looking down at your laptop each day, you can help alleviate that issue without breaking the bank. This inexpensive stand helps bring your MacBook or PC laptop’s display up to eye level. It wields a build that offers seven different height adjustments, making it a cinch to dial in the best viewing angle. The brand touts a flexible design that works with 10- to 15.6-inch laptops and tablets. A collapsible design makes this a compact solution that you can use at home and easily pack when you head out.

While you’re at it, why not bring a docking station into the mix? With UGREEN Revodok Pro, you’ll be able to attach two monitors to your Apple silicon-powered MacBook. It’s usually $200, but a fresh markdown is taking $80 off to make it more affordable at $120. You can also score BlueAnt’s Soundblade under-monitor desktop soundbar at $140.

OMOTON Portable Laptop Stand features:

7-Level Height Adjustment: This laptop riser features a ergonomic design, which can be adjusted to seven different heights to meet your various needs. It lessens neck aches while enabling you to work at your preferred vantage point.

Broad Compatibility：Our laptop stand is compatible with all laptops and iPads from 10″ to 15.6″, such as MacBook Air/Pro, Chromebook, Microsoft Surface, Dell, HP, Acer laptops, all tablets, eBooks, etc.

Portable & Foldable: It is compact and lightweight when folded. You can carry it anywhere you want with ease. It is a perfect item for those who frequently travel for work.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!