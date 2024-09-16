Score the Worx Aerocart’s 8-in-1 functionality for outdoor jobs at $160 for today only (Reg. $230, 2024 low)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the popular Worx Aerocart 8-In-1 Yard Cart for $159.99 shipped. You’ll normally find this handy yard cart at $230 most days, with discounts only dropping every few months. We’ve seen costs this year brought down to $170 at the lowest during one of Best Buy’s previous one-day sales back in July, with the others keeping between $172 and $179 (the latter being its recent Prime Day rate). Today is bringing us the best price we’ve seen so far in 2024 at a $70 markdown – which is also matching over at Amazon too.

Adding this versatile cart to your tool shed will make enormous jobs around your yard and/or garden far more manageable than your average wheelbarrow, with it sporting multi-use functionality and a 300-pound payload. It’s been designed to provide eight different configurations, able to transform in a few moments between a lightweight wheelbarrow to a yard cart, or even a bag holder, dolly – which extends further out too for larger transport jobs – as well as a cylinder carrier, rock/plant mover, or a trailer tote. If you’ve got some large-scale plans for your gardens/yard, you’re going to want a larger scale of support so you can properly show off your green thumb and/or landscaping prowess.

Head over to our home goods hub for more useful additions to your outdoor and indoor duties, or you can check out our Green Deals hub for electric equipment to replace the noisy and gas-guzzling models that I’m sure you and your neighbors are tired of.

Worx Aerocart 8-in-1 Yard Cart features:

The Aerocart specializes in making enormous jobs manageable. Hold up to 300 lbs and move it from one place to the next with much less effort than a normal wheelbarrow would require. It’s an 8-function yard cart, with available accessories to add even more functionality. If you would generally need a second person to help you do landscaping projects, like moving rocks or large potted plants, the Aerocart has come to your rescue. Its innovative design lets you zip around the yard like a gardening superhero.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!