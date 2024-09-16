SteelSeries’ 2024 Arctis Nova Pro spatial and tempest 3D audio headset with hot-swap batteries hits $314 low

Amazon is now offering the very chance to save on SteelSeries’ 2024 Arctis Nova Pro wireless gaming headset in white at $314.46 shipped. This particular headset debuted earlier this year in May carrying a $350 price tag as a newer model with some notable improvements over its predecessor. Today’s 10% discount knocks $36 off its usual going rate, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. The Arctis Nova Pro model discounted today works with PC, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile, and you can head below for more details.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a wireless headset featuring high-fidelity Neodymium magnetic drivers to deliver crisp audio that you can fully customize with EQ. One of the highlights of this headset is that it supports 360-degree spatial audio and is compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound. It sports a retractable mic that you can hide when it’s not in use, and it also comes with two hot-swap batteries to keep you gaming for long hours without having to worry about charging the headset with wires during gameplay. Other noteworthy features of the Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset include a bundled wireless base station with OLED, the ability to connect to two audio sources simultaneously, custom preset audio profile for popular games, and more. You can learn more about the SteelSeries Nova Pro gaming headset in our review right here.

The deals on these gaming headset don’t stick around for a long time, so grab it while you can. Also, be sure to stop by our PC gaming deals hub to find more discounted gaming gear for your battlestation.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset features:

WORN BY CHAMPIONS — Rain, Faker, and James Baldwin wear the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless when earning the biggest wins of their lifetimes. Join them.

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION — Automatically detects and deletes any distracting noises around you so you can fully focus on your game. Use Transparency Mode with variable levels to adapt to any situation.

NEODYMIUM MAGNETIC DRIVERS — Hear everything you want with an ultra-detailed soundscape of crystal clear highs, pinpoint mids, and deep bass. *Fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 / Microsoft Spatial Sound

ONBOARD AUDIO PROFILES — Instantly apply fine-tuned audio settings made by audio engineers and game pros, right on the OLED Base Station. Featuring profiles for Fortnite, Minecraft, Apex Legends, and many more.

