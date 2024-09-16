TCL’s 2024 The Frame-style 65-inch Google Smart TV now $700 off for a new low at $1,300

TCL debuted its The Frame-style NXTFRAME smart TVs back in August and today we are tracking one of the first chances to save. Amazon as the 2024 TCL 65-inch Class QLED 4K Smart NXTFRAME Google TV on sale for $1,299.99 shipped. This model carries a regular list at $2,000 via Best Buy where it is marked down to the same price right now. It dropped to $1,400 at the top of the month and now down again to deliver $700 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low.

The NXTFRAME delivers a more affordable alternative to the popular Samsung The Frame TVs. For comparison’s sake, the 65-inch 2024 The Frame sells for just under $2,000 right now at Amazon and very close to that at Samsung – the 65-inch NXTFRAME is now fetching around the price as a 50-inch The Frame.

Beyond the obvious picture frame-style form-factor made to blend right into your home decor in between uses, it too is made to display works of art by way of TCL’s Art Library and AI art. It also comes with an included flush wall mount and light wood bezels. You’re apparently looking at the world’s thinnest “All-In-One” NXTFRAME TV at just 1.1-inches deep.

On the tech side of things, you’ll find anti-glare matte screen with 4K resolutions and a 120Hz refresh rate “for viewing action movies or sports, and quick action gaming.” It sports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG with “blistering fast 240 VRR,” AMD FreeSync Premium, Bluetooth audio to connect headphones wirelessly, and high-speed HDMI inputs (one with eARC) as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2.

Again, you can get a complete rundown of what the NXTFRAME is capable of in our detailed launch coverage right here.

TCL NXTFRAME TV features:

TCL NXTFRAME TVs combine an array of art options with premium picture technologies to create a stunning image. TCL’s Art Library and AI art transform your living room into your personal studio. The included Flush Wall Mount and additional light wood bezel allows the NXTFRAME TV to blend seamlessly into any home décor. QLED PRO Quantum Dot technology and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ provide enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details. The powerful TCL AIPQ PRO Processor intelligently optimizes the color, contrast, and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!