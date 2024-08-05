TCL debuts new 144Hz VRR picture-frame style NXTFRAME smart TVs at just 1.1-inch thick

While we have seen a number of other TV brands implement software options to mimic the look and feel of owning a Samsung wall art-meets-TV The Frame display, TCL is finally ready to deliver the real thing stateside. Today the value-packed smart TV brand is decidedly taking things up a notch with its first lifestyle television in North America known as the NXTFRAME TV – a “premium product that brings advanced technology and modern style together with customizable artwork to provide a unique experience and value.” Head below for a closer look and more details.

TCL debuts new 144Hz VRR picture-frame style NXTFRAME smart TVs

In many ways, the new TCL displays are about as similar to Samsung’s The Frame as the naming scheme here. It claims its new series is “the world’s thinnest All-In-One NXTFRAME TVs with an ultra-slim design,” which is a super awkward way of saying they are thinner than the previous-generation models that were only available outside of North America. Having said that, the 1.1-inch depth measurement here (1.2 inches on the 85-inch model) is nonetheless quite impressive sounding.

They feature a built-in chassis that allows for “simple installation without requiring an external box” to get it as snug up against the wall as possible. They come stock with an off-white frame and as well as a light wood colored magnetic frame and a Flush Wall Mount.

From there, you’ll a highly matte anti-reflective screen – technology Samsung has been upgrading its The Frames with over the last year or more – “for true wall art appearance that perfectly showcases the complimentary Art Library, AI Art capability, multiple matte options, and personal photo gallery mode.”

The new NXTFRAME is apparently the “brand’s most flexible QLED model” with a focus on on the gallery display in between TV shows and movies as much as it is ready for your next binge session.

A digital masterpiece that can display a rotation of artwork, from paintings and photographs to drawings and street art, the NXTFRAME TV features TCL’s pre-loaded Art Library with adjustable matting styles for different sizes, finishes, and colors, several static and motion personal photo gallery options as well as a screen saver mode and background music capability. TCL’s AI Art also unlocks unique works of art simply by answering a few questions to customize the options to curate a customized experience.

Alongside the 120Hz/144Hz VRR panel and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ visuals, it has also tapped Bang & Olufsen’s acoustic teams on the pro model to take care of the audio side of things:

In addition to Bang & Olufsen’s world-renowned audio tuning and sound design, the new product will feature Bang & Olufsen’s BeoSonic, a proprietary digital interface, which allows customers to seamlessly customize and refine their sound experience.

The new NXTFRAME comes in two flavors – the NXTFRAME and the NXTFRAME PRO with the easel-style stand and Bang & Olufsen audio.

The real shame here if you ask me is the price. It would seem TCL had a chance to severely undercut Samsung and potentially scoop up a huge portion of the picture frame-style TV market, but they are really just as expensive, and, frankly, even more considering the deals we track on The Frames.

Pricing breaks down as follows:

TCL NXTFRAME TV 55-inch $1,499.99

TCL NXTFRAME TV 65-inch $1,999.99

TCL NXTFRAME TV 75-inch $2,499.99

TCL NXTFRAME TV 85-inch $3,999.99

TCL NXTFRAME TV PRO 55-inch $1,999.99

TCL NXTFRAME TV PRO 65-inch $2,699.99

TCL NXTFRAME TV PRO 75-inch $3,499.99

TCL NXTFRAME TV PRO 85-inch $4,999.99

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!