Score Apple’s 1TB Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro at $200 off to match your new Ultra 2

We have seen some notable deals on the new M4 iPad Pro over the last couple of weeks with $100+ price drops on the most affordable offerings, but today we are featuring the return of $200 in savings on the 1TB 13-inch model with the Wi-Fi + Cell upgrade. The regularly $2,099 configuration has now dropped down to $1,899 shipped with the sweet Space Black paint job to deliver the lowest price we can find and land as a match for the best we have seen since release in May – this model is still up at full price via Best Buy.

Just keep in mind, you have to really want the Wi-Fi + Cell upgrade to make this deal a worthwhile investment. The cellular 1TB model is essentially selling at the MSRP for the Wi-Fi only variant right now, and you can score that machine on sale at $1,749 shipped, or $150 off.

We are just a few days out from Apple’s 2024 keynote dubbed “Glowtime.” It is guaranteed to debut the new iPhone 16 models, likely the new Series 10 and next-generation Apple Watch Ultra wearables, and maybe even more. But one thing we certainly won’t be seeing is a new iPad Pro. The M4 versions just launched in May, are the only Apple gear to carry its latest and greatest M4 chip, and it took a couple years for Apple to update the previous-generation model. This is perhaps, obvious to many, but just mentioning in case for other folks.

Apple’s 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, at least for me, has to be one of the most exciting new releases in its stable of lauded tech products. It is the thinnest Apple product ever released, outside of the official Apple Polishing Cloth you can score at $19 of course, with a design even more slender than the 11-inch model. Packing the latest Apple silicon, it features a beautiful Ultra Retina XDR Display, 12MP cameras, and a build ready for Apple Intelligence when it launches.

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

