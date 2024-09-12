New black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $499 with Series 9 trade + $50 off for Best Buy members

Let’s look at how to get a deal on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now. We have already featured similar posts on how to do this for the new Apple Watch Series 10, as well as the AirPods 4, but for now it’s all about the new satin black titanium Ultra 2 vibes. The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black debuted at Apple’s Glowtime event and pre-orders are now live at Amazon, Apple, and just about everywhere else. But Best Buy is offering folks a chance to score one with a deal. Firstly, My Best Buy Plus and Total members can score a straight up $50 off their pre-order right now, no trade required. But if you’re looking to let go of your Natural Titanium model or a Series 9, you can knock an additional $325 off for a total of $375 in savings on your stealthy new Apple wearable. Head below to find out how to get a deal on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Score a deal on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2

Okay so, paid My Best Buy members, including both the Plus and Total tiers, can simply save $50 on pre-orders of the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now. No strings, other than the membership, are attached here.

The lowest-priced tier here is $50 per year and it includes plenty of perks, most notable of which being plenty of deals just like the one we are featuring here today. So while the price of getting a Plus membership now doesn’t offset the $50 deal, it will deliver perks down the road – if you paid for one previously for the other benefits, you would be saving a straight up $50 on your black Apple Watch Ultra 2 today.

Now let’s talk trades. Best Buy will offer up to $325 in trade-in value for folks looking to flip out the Natural Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 and up to $265 in value on the OG Apple Watch Ultra 1.

But the real value here is on the Series 9. Much like it is offering on trades against the Apple Watch Series 10, Best Buy will give you an elevated $300 in trade-in value on Series 9 towards your new black Ultra 2. Not all configurations are offering this much, but we are seeing it on a number of the most popular of them including the Series 9 GPS-only 45mm with the Midnight Aluminum Case.

Here’s how the trade-in action at Best Buy works (or the way we are getting the best quoted values):

Navigate to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 black listing page, and add the configuration you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and Series 9 (or whatever Apple Watch you have to trade-in) in the appropriate menus – and then choose “Good” condition. Then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your Series 9 (or whatever Apple Watch you have) from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load up your cart with both the new Ultra 2 black and the trade-in.

With the max trade-in value here, you’re looking at a new Ultra 2 black for as low as $474. Add in the $50 My Best Buy deal, and that total drops to $424. But even with the Series 9 valued mentioned above, you’re still looking at $499, or $449 for My Best Buy members.

This is all dependent on whether you’re a My Best Buy member and willing to part ways with the Apple Watch you have now. But a deal is a deal, and it might get even sweeter if you scooped up any of the free Best Buy credits and gift cards we have been featuring over the last few months.

You’ll want to check the trade-in value Apple will offer you, but the potential for savings at Best Buy right now is very much worth exploring.

The Natural Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, which, for this unfamiliar, is identical to the new black model outside of the color, is still on sale at Amazon for $689 shipped, down from the regular $799.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Apple Watch Ultra 2, the ultimate sports and adventure watch, is now available in a satin black titanium finish. It features multi-day battery life, precision dual-frequency GPS, and Apple’s brightest display ever. It also has a durable titanium case, sapphire front crystal, and customizable Action button. Meet the ultimate sports and adventure watch. Advanced features for runners, cyclists, swimmers, hikers, divers, and more. Rugged titanium case, now available in satin black. Superbright Always-On Retina display. Incredibly accurate precision dual-frequency GPS.¹ Powerful health, safety, and connectivity features.² And up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use and 72 hours in Low Power Mode

