Massive $350 knocks ASUS’ ROG Swift 360Hz 27-inch QHD gaming monitor to $599 today (All-time low)

We are now tracking a deal that drops ASUS’ ROG Swift 360Hz 27-inch 1440p HDR gaming monitor to $599 shipped. This particular gaming monitor with a $949 price tag has been fetching close to $750 in recent months. Today’s 37% discount, however, knocks $350 off its listed price, marking a new Amazon all-time low. QHD monitors with high refresh-rate panels are hard to come by at this price, so be sure to head below for more details and see if you want to lock one of these down at a discounted price.

The highlight of ASUS’ ROG Swift PG27AQN gaming monitor is its 1440p Fast IPS panel with support for up to 360Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It’s a fast and responsive gaming display that can deliver crisp visuals at up to 1440p resolution, making it great for both competitive esports and cinematic single-player games. This DisplayHDR600-certified monitor covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color space, and it also has NVIDIA’s G-Sync and Reflex Latency Analyzer support. Other highlights of the ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQN gaming monitor include an ergonomic stand with tilt and swivel adjustment, a good selection of ports including a USB hub with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, RGB lighting at the back, and more.

If you don’t care about the 360Hz refresh rate and would rather use a QHD monitor with a bigger panel then check out ASUS’ ROG Strix 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor at $299. It comes with a 175Hz refresh rate display with 1ms response times and is down from its usual price of $400.

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz 27-inch 1440p PG27AQN monitor features:

The world’s first QHD 360Hz gaming monitor designed for professional esports gamers

Adopt world’s first ultra Fast IPS technology

High dynamic range (HDR) technology with DisplayHDR 600 compliance

120~125% sRGB and DCI-P3 95% color space gamut for a wider range of lifelike image

NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer gives competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency

