Don’t miss this 32-inch ASUS ROG Strix QHD 175Hz gaming monitor at the $299 low ($101 off)

Amazon is offering ASUS’ ROG Strix XG32AQ 32-inch QHD 175Hz gaming monitor for $299 shipped. This particular monitor has been fetching close to $400 in recent months, and today’s deal lands as the first big discount after it fell to the $394 mark a couple of months back. By cashing in on this deal, you can now save 24% or $101 on a display that’s suitable for high-end gaming. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this panel on Amazon, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag it for your gaming setup.

The ASUS ROG Strix XG32AQ gaming monitor that’s discounted today sports a 32-inch Fast IPS, Display HDR600-certified 2K panel with support for up to 175Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also covers up to 96% of the DCI-P3 color space and is G-Sync compatible to eliminate ghosting and tearing while gaming. Other highlights of the ROG Strix XG32AQ include a good selection of I/O including a USB hub with as many as four USB ports, and a sturdy base, among other things.

If you are open to exploring other options, perhaps something bigger in the 49-inch range, then you should check out Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitors which are heavily discounted right now with up to $1,430 in savings. Also, be sure to swing by our PC gaming deals hub to find more deals on other gaming gear for your battlestation.

ASUS ROG Strix XG32AQ Gaming Monitor features:

32 inch QHD (2560 x 1440) monitor with ultrafast 175Hz (OC) refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

Fast IPS technology enables a 1ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

G-SYNC Compatible in process, delivering a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default.

High dynamic range (HDR) technology with DisplayHDR 600 compliance combined with DCI-P3 color gamut ensures exceptional contrast and color performance

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!