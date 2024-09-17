ESR’s Apple Find My MagSafe wallet drops down to $29 Prime shipped today

One of the official ESR dealers on Amazon with near-perfect customer feedback is offering the brand’s MagSafe Geo Wallet with Apple find My down at $28.89 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model has regularly fetched closer to $40 all year and is now seeing an up to 28% price drop for the lowest price we have tracked this year. While it has been floating in the $38 range as of late, this is still one of the lowest totals ever and among the best prices you’ll find on a MagSafe wallet with built-in Find My action from a brand we feature around here.

The MagSafe Geo Wallet features “Apple-certified” Find My functionality very much like you’ll find on AirTag. Except with this model, you won’t need to purchase an Apple tracker and then stuff it in your wallet, it’s already built-in. It links up with the Find My app on your iPhone so you can track it down when needed using Apple’s network, leverage left behind notifications, and play a chime to locate it audibly.

From there, you’re looking at one of the MagSafe wallets with the bi-fold mechanism so it can double as a kickstand for your device in both landscape and portrait orientations. It can easily secure between one and three of your most important cards while magnetically tethered to the back of your iPhone, and even features an optional pop-out finger loop for added grip.

It might not be as high-quality a build overall as something like the Journey LOC8 MagSafe Finder Wallet that also sports Find My, but even with the automatic 20% off you’ll see on this one at checkout you’ll still be paying much higher $72 shipped. Scope out our full review for a deeper insight into what you’re in for with this one.

ESR Find My MagSafe Geo Wallet features:

Full Apple Find My: the first wallet designed for MagSafe on the market with full Apple-Certified Find My functionality (function same as airtag), letting you see its real-time location, Play a Sound, and receive Left Behind notifications

2x Stronger Magnets: enjoy a powerful up to 3,000-g magnetic lock on your phone, more than double the strength of the official magnetic Wallet, to always keep your important items secure

All in One Pocket: lightweight design attaches seamlessly to the back of your phone and holds 1–3 cards equally secure due to the dynamic tension spring inside the cardholder

Multi-view Stand: the strong, durable hinge opens out smoothly to create a powerfully stable stand at any angle between 15° and 170°, portrait or landscape, for the perfect way to FaceTime, watch videos, or browse hands-free

