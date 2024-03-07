Tested: Journey’s LOC8 MagSafe wallet doubles as a kickstand with built-in Apple Find My tech

After getting a chance to take a hands-on look at the brand’s latest LOC8 passport holder wallet, today we are turning our attention to the Journey iPhone Apple Find My MagSafe wallet. The Journey LOC8 MagSafe Finder Wallet features much of the same design approach as the passport holder, including both the material construction and the built in location tracking, but with an iPhone-ready form-factor and built-in kickstand action. Head below for our hands-on impressions as part of the latest entry to the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Hands-on with Journey’s Apple Find My MagSafe Wallet

The Journey LOC8 MagSafe Finder Wallet and Stand comes in the form of your typical MagSafe wallet, but with a folding hinge mechanism to offer some extra card slots and kickstand action. It is made of a sort of vegan leather and hides an internal battery as well as a small speaker to support the integrated Apple Find My technology.

It retails for $89.99, but you can use code SAVE20 at checkout to bring the total down to $71.99 shipped.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Features strong magnets that automatically align and stay securely attached.

Tracker works with Apple Find My App.

Holds five cards.

Adjustable stand allows for versatile viewing angles in portrait and landscape.

Protective lining and film protect against demagnetisation of cards.

RFID technology protects sensitive data stored on cards.

Precise cut-outs allow for easy card access.

Works with MagSafe compatible cases.

One-year warranty.

Eco-conscious and durable vegan leather.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The Apple Find My action in place here is essentially the same as the passport holder and, well, just about any other third-party piece of kit that has officially injected Apple’s location tracking network. You simply ensure that the built in battery on the Journey MagSafe wallet is charged and then crack open your Find My app on the iPhone. From there, you hit the hidden button on the wallet to prompt pairing mode and then it’s just a few clicks and taps before you name your new Find My item and you’re ready to go. In other words, the Find My functionality and setup works just as intended, just like the passport version, and just like you would hope.

As for the physical build of the wallet, you’re looking at an eco-friendly vegan leather treatment throughout with a hinge mechanism tucked out of sight to support the kickstand action. It’s nothing overly remarkable, but perhaps a touch better quality than much of the budget bin vegan leather treatments we have tested out.

The kickstand action is solid – the hinge has remained strong after using it on and off for a few weeks now. It can be unfolded to just about any amount you would like, allowing it to perch up your handset at just about any angle you want, supporting both vertical and horizontal orientations.

The hinged fold out also means there are some extra pockets by comparison to your average 2- or 3-card MagSafe wallets out there. It, if it wasn’t already obvious, is sort of like a mini bifold wallet stuck to the back of your iPhone. This means there is a typical card slot on the outside (it can hold two or maybe three cards if you really squeeze them in there) with a couple of hidden pockets on the inside the fold – I like this because you can have, let’s say, your more important or private cards stowed away out of the sight of prying eyes (it also just feels more secure to me than having my ID and credit card up top and out in the open like a typical MagSafe wallet). But this also leads me to what is the worst part of this wallet.

The bifold design, built in battery, and the rest of the tech under the hood here makes for a slightly thicker form-factor by comparison to an average 2-card holder. This is to be expected and should be assumed if you ask me, but it is also to be considered – is the built tech and bonus storage space a worthy trade off for you?

If the answer is yes, then this is one Apple Find My MagSafe wallet you’ll enjoy having a much harder time misplacing than a basic magnetic card holder.

